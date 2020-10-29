Orange-vested drivers of motorbike taxis have become allies to Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters, gathering across traffic-snarled Bangkok, offering lifts and keeping an eye out for trouble.
When authorities shut down train lines this month in an effort to curb daily rallies, drivers of the capital’s motortaxis came to the rescue, ferrying stranded protesters to demonstration sites.
However, they have long waited on the sidelines of the youth-led movement, cheering student leaders on as they demanded the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and issued unprecedented calls for reform to the kingdom’s monarchy.
Photo: AFP
“I root for these kids,” driver Supatr Manapornsiri said, adding that he keeps his prices low because he supports their goals.
“My income has increased a bit,” the 41-year-old said, jumping from 1,000 baht (US$32) a day to 1,300 to 1,400 during protests.
Pakin Kamhamauk, a 44-year-old driver, sometimes gives free rides.
“If they happen to have no money then that’s fine,” he said.
Motortaxis might appear a haphazard transport option for Bangkok’s traffic-clogged roads, but there is order in the chaos, with passengers lining up on specific street corners to wait for drivers.
Congregating around demonstrations in their signature orange vests, the drivers are also helpful as look-outs. This month, when authorities deployed water cannon for the first time since protests started in July, it was the drivers who rushed to provide early warnings and later blockaded some roads so activists could safely escape riot police.
Supatr said he worries for the mostly young protesters, who have rallied peacefully for their goals.
“They’re well-disciplined. They don’t go off to do stupid things,” he said. “I want every single one of them to be safe.”
Thailand has a history of street politics turning violent, with massive demonstrations in the past prompting tough crackdowns.
Motortaxi drivers have aligned themselves in previous protest cycles with the so-called “Red Shirts,” mostly working-class blocs supporting ousted Thai prime ministers Yingluck and Thaksin of the prominent Shinawatra clan.
While today’s growing movement is fronted by university students, the drivers — who often hail from rural northeastern provinces and Bangkok’s slums — have gamely jumped on.
Dubbed by some as the “Orange Shirts,” a play on Thailand’s color-coded political factions, motortaxi drivers are able to snake through tens of thousands of protesters, leaning on their intimate knowledge of the capital’s backstreets.
“If there are protesters who faint, we’re usually the first to help them out,” said driver Yom, 49, who declined to give his full name.
Happy to support a movement seeking to oust Prayut, he said the former military chief has done little to boost Thailand’s ailing economy since the 2014 coup that brought him to power.
“He doesn’t know how to manage a single thing,” Yom said.
“The country keeps edging closer to a cliff. I think it’s time to replace him with someone new,” he said.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory