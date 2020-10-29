Almost 90 years old, Vietnamese artist Mong Bich picks a spot on the tiled floor of her favorite room, checks the light and sits down to paint.
A “pioneer” who has inspired generations of female artists in Vietnam, Bich has won plaudits overseas and has a watercolor in the British Museum’s collection.
Yet for years she has been overlooked in her home country — and has had to wait until this month for her first solo exhibition.
Photo: AFP
“Painting is like eating rice for me — I have to eat rice and I have to paint,” Bich said at her home on the outskirts of Hanoi, where she still works for up to eight hours a day.
At first, she had hesitated to hold a solo show, but her children encouraged it.
“I do not want to sell my work, so I did not see the point. My paintings are my memories,” she said ahead of this month’s opening in the capital.
Photo: AFP
Specializing in silk paintings of daily life and ordinary people — women in particular — Bich plowed a lonely furrow during years of war against the US, when artists were steered toward drawing soldiers or front-line workers.
“Portraits of individuals were not appreciated at that time, but they were Mong Bich’s forte,” said Phan Cam Thuong, an eminent art critic and researcher.
Born in 1931 during the French colonial era, Bich spent decades caring for her husband, a violinist and independence fighter who was wounded fighting French forces in Laos. They lived in poverty while she raised their two children.
Needing to earn a living, in 1956 she enrolled in one of the first classes of the newly opened Vietnam College of Art in Hanoi and took a job drawing propaganda cartoons for a newspaper.
However, she never stopped sketching what she saw on the streets: a poor, old woman curled up on the floor and a mother breastfeeding a baby, a drawing considered so scandalous it was initially removed from an exhibition in 1960.
Despite everything she had to deal with, her “pioneer spirit” shone through, and she persevered with her work, said Nora Taylor, a professor of South and Southeast Asian art history at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. “I think many women subsequently looked up to her.”
Bich’s watercolor portrait of an elderly woman seated on the floor won first prize in 1993 at the Vietnam Fine Arts Association Annual Exhibition, but fame did not follow.
The lack of recognition is due to “a kind of erasure of women’s contributions in Vietnam’s art history, as happened across much of the world,” Taylor said.
Yet that is finally changing, and there is growing acknowledgment that Bich’s life, and her paintings, are testimony to what many went through in 20th century Vietnam.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory