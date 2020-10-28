YEMEN
Malnutrition hits new highs
Parts of the nation are seeing their highest levels of acute malnutrition in children, heightening warnings that it is approaching a dire food security crisis, a UN report said yesterday. Drivers of malnutrition worsened this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic decline, floods, escalating conflict and significant underfunding of this year’s aid response compounded an already bleak hunger situation after almost six years of war. According to a UN Integrated Food Security Phase Classification malnutrition analysis of south Yemen, acute malnutrition cases in children under five have increased about 10 percent this year to more than half a million. Cases of children with severe acute malnutrition rose 15.5 percent, and at least a quarter-million pregnant or breastfeeding women also need malnutrition treatment. .
UNITED STATES
No mail-in ballot extension
Siding with the Republican-led legislature, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to allow an extension ordered by a federal judge in the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in Wisconsin, dealing a setback to Democrats. The court, with three liberal justices dissenting, left in place a lower court’s Oct. 8 decision that blocked District Judge William Conley’s ruling that would have let officials count ballots that were postmarked by the time polls close on Election Day on Tuesday next week, but arrived up to six days later. The high court’s action keeps in place a state policy that mail-in ballots be in the hands of election officials by the close of polls.
THAILAND
Reporter acquitted of libel
An appeals court yesterday overturned charges against a television reporter who had been sentenced to two years in prison for libeling a chicken farm on Twitter. Suchanee Cloitre was convicted in December last year for a Twitter post about a legal dispute over working conditions at the Thammakaset farm. In a statement, the court ruled that while some of her wording had not been suitable, she had done no wrong. “As a member of the press and a citizen, the defendant has the right to investigate, criticize and give opinion that is in the public interest,” it said. Suchanee, who had been on bail, said she felt “much relieved.” Her Twitter post centered on a complaint that a group of migrant workers from Myanmar made to the National Human Rights Commission about conditions at the chicken farm in 2016.
UNITED KINGDOM
STIK’s donated prints stolen
Thousands of prints by London street artist STIK that he wanted to give to his local community as a gesture of solidarity during the COVID-19 crisis have been stolen, the Metropolitan Police said yesterday. STIK, known internationally for his distinctive stick figures, had arranged for 100,000 prints of a work entitled Holding Hands to be distributed to residents of Hackney, the London neighborhood where he lives and works. “After everything residents have gone through recently with COVID-19 and lockdown, STIK’s intention was for every household in Hackney to have a single copy of the poster as a gift to either keep or sell,” the police said in a statement. Most of the prints were distributed to residents, as planned, but a large number of people did not receive their copy, and soon batches of the prints were on sale online. About 1,000 of the stolen prints, bought by unsuspecting fans, have been returned after the buyers found out that the artist had not intended for them to be sold, but a large number are still missing.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory