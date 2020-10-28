World News Quick Take

YEMEN

Malnutrition hits new highs

Parts of the nation are seeing their highest levels of acute malnutrition in children, heightening warnings that it is approaching a dire food security crisis, a UN report said yesterday. Drivers of malnutrition worsened this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic decline, floods, escalating conflict and significant underfunding of this year’s aid response compounded an already bleak hunger situation after almost six years of war. According to a UN Integrated Food Security Phase Classification malnutrition analysis of south Yemen, acute malnutrition cases in children under five have increased about 10 percent this year to more than half a million. Cases of children with severe acute malnutrition rose 15.5 percent, and at least a quarter-million pregnant or breastfeeding women also need malnutrition treatment. .

UNITED STATES

No mail-in ballot extension

Siding with the Republican-led legislature, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to allow an extension ordered by a federal judge in the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in Wisconsin, dealing a setback to Democrats. The court, with three liberal justices dissenting, left in place a lower court’s Oct. 8 decision that blocked District Judge William Conley’s ruling that would have let officials count ballots that were postmarked by the time polls close on Election Day on Tuesday next week, but arrived up to six days later. The high court’s action keeps in place a state policy that mail-in ballots be in the hands of election officials by the close of polls.

THAILAND

Reporter acquitted of libel

An appeals court yesterday overturned charges against a television reporter who had been sentenced to two years in prison for libeling a chicken farm on Twitter. Suchanee Cloitre was convicted in December last year for a Twitter post about a legal dispute over working conditions at the Thammakaset farm. In a statement, the court ruled that while some of her wording had not been suitable, she had done no wrong. “As a member of the press and a citizen, the defendant has the right to investigate, criticize and give opinion that is in the public interest,” it said. Suchanee, who had been on bail, said she felt “much relieved.” Her Twitter post centered on a complaint that a group of migrant workers from Myanmar made to the National Human Rights Commission about conditions at the chicken farm in 2016.

UNITED KINGDOM

STIK’s donated prints stolen

Thousands of prints by London street artist STIK that he wanted to give to his local community as a gesture of solidarity during the COVID-19 crisis have been stolen, the Metropolitan Police said yesterday. STIK, known internationally for his distinctive stick figures, had arranged for 100,000 prints of a work entitled Holding Hands to be distributed to residents of Hackney, the London neighborhood where he lives and works. “After everything residents have gone through recently with COVID-19 and lockdown, STIK’s intention was for every household in Hackney to have a single copy of the poster as a gift to either keep or sell,” the police said in a statement. Most of the prints were distributed to residents, as planned, but a large number of people did not receive their copy, and soon batches of the prints were on sale online. About 1,000 of the stolen prints, bought by unsuspecting fans, have been returned after the buyers found out that the artist had not intended for them to be sold, but a large number are still missing.