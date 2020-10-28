She has been a princess, a president, a Marine Corps sergeant, an astronaut and a Star Wars stormtrooper. In Mexico for the Day of the Dead festival, Barbie is even a skeleton.
Yet while fans of the iconic doll see it as an homage to the country’s rich tradition, critics say it is little more than cultural appropriation.
Mattel has launched the second Barbie based on “Catrina,” a skeletal representation of death created by cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada that is a symbol of one of Mexico’s most important festivals.
Photo: AFP
The US toymaker says the doll “honors the traditions, symbols and rituals” of the Day of the Dead, which is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.
However, some in Mexico see the Barbie — which has a price tag of about US$72 — as just another example of big brands cashing in on the nation’s heritage.
“The cultural, hereditary and symbolic importance that this holiday has for Mexico opens up in the eyes of the market opportunities that are exploited by these firms,” sociologist Roberto Alvarez said.
The Day of the Dead “should be a solemn subject,” but it has become a commercial event in the US since featuring in movies such as Coco, the computer-animated fantasy released by Disney’s Pixar studio in 2017, Alvarez said.
Fans of the iconic doll see “Catrina” Barbie — which bears certain similarities to renowned painter Frida Kahlo — as a respectful tribute.
“It means that they take notice of our traditions,” said Zoila Muntane, a 54-year-old artist and doll collector who has 2,000 Barbies.
Fellow fan Carlos Sandoval said the doll represents “a very beautiful tradition, like few others in the world.”
This year, Barbie wears a blush-colored lace dress and a crown of skeleton hands holding roses and marigolds, unlike the first Day of the Dead edition last year, which was dressed in black.
Its creator, Mexican-American designer Javier Meabe, said that he sought to “create more awareness about the celebration,” which UNESCO in 2003 named an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The festival is believed to be when the gateway separating the living and the deceased opens, allowing people to pay their respects to those who have passed.
Librada Moreno, a sociologist and academic at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, sees the Barbie as a “cultural hybrid” and product of migration to the US, home to 37 million people with Mexican ancestry.
More than 1 billion Barbies have been sold globally since the US brand’s launch 60 years ago.
An earlier Barbie inspired by Kahlo was not sold in Mexico because her family considered its image at odds with that of the late artist.
Mattel is not the only US brand launching products linked to the Mexican festival: There is also a “Catrina” Minnie Mouse and a Nike Day of the Dead collection.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory