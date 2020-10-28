Offering affordable healthcare to villagers and Aboriginal communities living near forests could reduce illegal logging and fight climate change, researchers said on Monday.
A new study led by Stanford University from 2009 to 2019 analyzed a clinic providing such a service, set up by two nonprofits adjacent to Gunung Palung National Park in West Kalimantan, on the Indonesian part of Borneo.
Using satellite images of forest cover and more than 10 years of patient records, researchers linked the health program to a 70 percent decline in deforestation, compared with other Indonesian national parks, equivalent to protecting more than 27km2 of forest.
Study coauthor Susanne Sokolow, a scientist at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, said that the researchers had observed a strong reduction in the rate of forest loss.
The largest declines in logging occurred next to villages that used the clinic the most, researchers said.
Seeking solutions, Indonesia-based environmental nonprofit Alam Sehat Lestari and US-based Health In Harmony first questioned local communities and found that a key reason why they cut down trees was to pay for healthcare.
They established an affordable clinic in 2007, serving thousands of patients by accepting a range of alternative payments, such as tree seedlings, handicrafts, manure and labor — a system created with the communities.
Through agreements made with district leaders, the clinic also provided discounts to villages that could show evidence of reductions in illegal logging.
In addition, it offered training in sustainable, organic agriculture and a chainsaw buyback scheme.
The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, said that the 70 percent decline in deforestation was equivalent to an averted carbon loss of more than US$65 million, using European carbon market prices.
