A powerful bomb blast yesterday morning ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwest city of Peshawar, Pakistan, killing at least eight students and wounding 136 others, police and a hospital spokesman said.

The bombing happened as a prominent religious scholar during a special class was delivering a lecture about the teachings of Islam at the main hall of the Jamia Zubairia madrasah, Peshawar Police Officer Waqar Azim said, adding that the investigation indicates that the bomb went off minutes after someone left a bag at the madrasah.

Media footage showed the damaged main hall of the seminary, where the bombing took place. It was littered with broken glass and the carpet was stained with blood.

Police said that at least 5kg of explosives was used in the attack.

Several of the wounded students were in a critical condition and hospital authorities feared that the death toll could climb further.

Authorities said that some seminary teachers and employees were also wounded in the bombing.

Initially, police said that the bombing killed and wounded children, but later they said that almost all of the students were in their mid-20s.

Shortly after the attack, residents rushed to the seminary to check up on their sons or relatives who were studying there.

Many relatives were gathering at the city’s main Lady Reading Hospital, where the dead and wounded students were brought by police in ambulances and other vehicles.

Some Afghan students studying at the seminary were also among the wounded, officials said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing and asked the authorities to ensure that the victims receive the best possible medical aid.

From his hospital bed, wounded student Mohammad Saqib, 24, said that religious scholar Rahimullah Haqqani was explaining verses from the Koran when they suddenly heard a deafening sound and then cries, and saw blood-stained students crying for help.

“Someone helped me and put me in an ambulance, and I was brought to hospital,” he said.

Saqib had bandages on both arms, but he was listed in a stable condition.

Up to 500 students were present at the seminary’s main hall at the time of explosion, another witness, Saeed Ullah, 24, said, adding that teachers were also among those who were wounded in the bombing.

A video filmed by a student at the scene showed the Islamic scholar delivering a lecture when the bomb exploded, but it is unclear whether the teacher was wounded.

Eight students died, Lady Reading Hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim said, adding that they received dozens of wounded, mostly seminary students.

A separate hospital was treating 42 others.

The attack comes days after Pakistani intelligence issued an alert that militants might target public places and important buildings, including seminaries and mosques across Pakistan.