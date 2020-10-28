A powerful bomb blast yesterday morning ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwest city of Peshawar, Pakistan, killing at least eight students and wounding 136 others, police and a hospital spokesman said.
The bombing happened as a prominent religious scholar during a special class was delivering a lecture about the teachings of Islam at the main hall of the Jamia Zubairia madrasah, Peshawar Police Officer Waqar Azim said, adding that the investigation indicates that the bomb went off minutes after someone left a bag at the madrasah.
Media footage showed the damaged main hall of the seminary, where the bombing took place. It was littered with broken glass and the carpet was stained with blood.
Photo: AFP
Police said that at least 5kg of explosives was used in the attack.
Several of the wounded students were in a critical condition and hospital authorities feared that the death toll could climb further.
Authorities said that some seminary teachers and employees were also wounded in the bombing.
Photo: AP
Initially, police said that the bombing killed and wounded children, but later they said that almost all of the students were in their mid-20s.
Shortly after the attack, residents rushed to the seminary to check up on their sons or relatives who were studying there.
Many relatives were gathering at the city’s main Lady Reading Hospital, where the dead and wounded students were brought by police in ambulances and other vehicles.
Some Afghan students studying at the seminary were also among the wounded, officials said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing and asked the authorities to ensure that the victims receive the best possible medical aid.
From his hospital bed, wounded student Mohammad Saqib, 24, said that religious scholar Rahimullah Haqqani was explaining verses from the Koran when they suddenly heard a deafening sound and then cries, and saw blood-stained students crying for help.
“Someone helped me and put me in an ambulance, and I was brought to hospital,” he said.
Saqib had bandages on both arms, but he was listed in a stable condition.
Up to 500 students were present at the seminary’s main hall at the time of explosion, another witness, Saeed Ullah, 24, said, adding that teachers were also among those who were wounded in the bombing.
A video filmed by a student at the scene showed the Islamic scholar delivering a lecture when the bomb exploded, but it is unclear whether the teacher was wounded.
Eight students died, Lady Reading Hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim said, adding that they received dozens of wounded, mostly seminary students.
A separate hospital was treating 42 others.
The attack comes days after Pakistani intelligence issued an alert that militants might target public places and important buildings, including seminaries and mosques across Pakistan.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory