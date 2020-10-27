World News Quick Take

Agencies





COLOMBIA

Rebel commander killed

Commander Uriel, one of the main leaders of the left-wing National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, was killed during a military operation, President Ivan Duque announced on Sunday. “This is a particularly important blow [to the ELN] because one of the most visible figures of this terrorist organization has fallen,” Duque said in a speech in Choco Department in the northwest, where the operation took place. Andres Vanegas, 41, better known as Commander Uriel, was responsible for kidnappings, murders and recruiting minors for his Marxist guerrillas, Duque said. He is also accused of being behind a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota in January last year which killed 21 recruits. After that attack, Duque ended peace talks with the ELN that had been started by his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos.

CHINA

About 3m tested in Xinjiang

Nearly 3 million people in Xinjiang have been tested to tackle a cluster of COVID-19 virus cases, in the latest example of the nation’s aggressive approach to bring new outbreaks under control. A 17-year-old teenager in Kashgar Prefecture was found through routine testing to have contracted the virus. Subsequent testing found 137 cases, all related to a factory where the teenager’s parents worked. Each of the cases showed no symptoms, Xinjiang health authorities said. Free testing is being rolled out for nearly 4.75 million people in Kashgar. As of 2pm on Sunday, 2.83 million people had undergone testing, while results for 334,800 people have come out negative.

UNITED STATES

Jailed American returns

A US citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for “attempting to overthrow the state” has been released and returned to his home in California, a family spokesman said yesterday. Michael Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam in 1964 and lived in the US since childhood, was detained in July 2018 on suspicion of anti-government activities, including alleged incitement of protesters to attack government offices with Molotov cocktails and slingshots, state media reported at the time. “He arrived home in California this past Thursday,” family spokesman Mark Roberts said in an e-mail. He was unable to provide further details. The US embassy in Hanoi in a statement confirmed Nguyen left Vietnam on Wednesday last week. The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WEST BANK

Teen dies after army chase

An 18-year-old Palestinian died early on Sunday after being chased by Israeli troops in the West Bank, but the circumstances of his death is in dispute. Relatives of Amer Snobar said Israeli troops had beaten him to death, while the army said he fell and hit his head while troops were chasing him. The army said it tried to arrest Snobar after receiving reports that Palestinians were throwing stones at vehicles on a highway near a village north of Ramallah. When troops arrived, the army said Snobar and a second suspect tried to flee. It said Snobar tripped and injured himself, while the second suspect got away. It said troops unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him. Snobar’s body was taken to Ramallah Hospital, where doctors performed an autopsy. Hospital director Ahmed Bitawi said there were signs of trauma to Snobar’s back and head, but also signs on his chest of the resuscitation efforts. Doctor Rayyan al-Ali said it could take a week to figure out the cause of death.