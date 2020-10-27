COLOMBIA
Rebel commander killed
Commander Uriel, one of the main leaders of the left-wing National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, was killed during a military operation, President Ivan Duque announced on Sunday. “This is a particularly important blow [to the ELN] because one of the most visible figures of this terrorist organization has fallen,” Duque said in a speech in Choco Department in the northwest, where the operation took place. Andres Vanegas, 41, better known as Commander Uriel, was responsible for kidnappings, murders and recruiting minors for his Marxist guerrillas, Duque said. He is also accused of being behind a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota in January last year which killed 21 recruits. After that attack, Duque ended peace talks with the ELN that had been started by his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos.
CHINA
About 3m tested in Xinjiang
Nearly 3 million people in Xinjiang have been tested to tackle a cluster of COVID-19 virus cases, in the latest example of the nation’s aggressive approach to bring new outbreaks under control. A 17-year-old teenager in Kashgar Prefecture was found through routine testing to have contracted the virus. Subsequent testing found 137 cases, all related to a factory where the teenager’s parents worked. Each of the cases showed no symptoms, Xinjiang health authorities said. Free testing is being rolled out for nearly 4.75 million people in Kashgar. As of 2pm on Sunday, 2.83 million people had undergone testing, while results for 334,800 people have come out negative.
UNITED STATES
Jailed American returns
A US citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for “attempting to overthrow the state” has been released and returned to his home in California, a family spokesman said yesterday. Michael Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam in 1964 and lived in the US since childhood, was detained in July 2018 on suspicion of anti-government activities, including alleged incitement of protesters to attack government offices with Molotov cocktails and slingshots, state media reported at the time. “He arrived home in California this past Thursday,” family spokesman Mark Roberts said in an e-mail. He was unable to provide further details. The US embassy in Hanoi in a statement confirmed Nguyen left Vietnam on Wednesday last week. The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WEST BANK
Teen dies after army chase
An 18-year-old Palestinian died early on Sunday after being chased by Israeli troops in the West Bank, but the circumstances of his death is in dispute. Relatives of Amer Snobar said Israeli troops had beaten him to death, while the army said he fell and hit his head while troops were chasing him. The army said it tried to arrest Snobar after receiving reports that Palestinians were throwing stones at vehicles on a highway near a village north of Ramallah. When troops arrived, the army said Snobar and a second suspect tried to flee. It said Snobar tripped and injured himself, while the second suspect got away. It said troops unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him. Snobar’s body was taken to Ramallah Hospital, where doctors performed an autopsy. Hospital director Ahmed Bitawi said there were signs of trauma to Snobar’s back and head, but also signs on his chest of the resuscitation efforts. Doctor Rayyan al-Ali said it could take a week to figure out the cause of death.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016. Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since
WEIGHING THE RISKS: One biogeochemist said that the known risks of disease from not sterilizing baby bottles outweighed that of microplastics Bottle-fed babies might ingest more than 1 million pieces of microplastics each day, new research showed on Monday, highlighting the abundance of plastics in our food products. There is growing evidence that humans consume huge numbers of the tiny particles, formed when larger pieces of plastic break down, but very little is known about the knock-on health consequences. Researchers in Ireland looked at the rate of microplastic release in 10 types of baby bottles or accessories made from polypropylene, the most commonly used plastic for food containers. They followed official guidelines from the WHO on sterilization and formula preparation conditions. Over a 21-day