Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday set a 2050 deadline for the world’s third-largest economy to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country’s climate change commitments.

Delivering his first policy address since taking office, Suga placed the environment front and center, as Japan plays catch-up with climate pledges made by other major economies.

“We will bring the total amount of greenhouse gas [emitted by Japan] to net zero by 2050, meaning carbon neutral,” Suga told parliament.

“I declare we will aim to realize a decarbonized society,” he added, to applause from Diet members.

Tokyo had previously only aimed to achieve carbon neutrality some time in the latter half of the century, a goal that critics called vague.

However, the new target was praised by activists and experts, and puts Japan on the same timeline as Europe and Britain and a decade ahead of China, which last month set a 2060 goal.

Suga did not give precise details on how Japan, a country still heavily reliant on coal, would meet the deadline, but said technology would be essential.

“The key is innovation,” he said, citing examples, including next-generation solar batteries.

He added that Japan would also push the use of renewable energy and nuclear power, stressing that safety would be a priority — a key point in a country that suffered the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.

Japan, which is a signatory to the Paris climate change agreement, was the sixth-biggest contributor to global greenhouse emissions in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency.

It has struggled to cut carbon emissions after shutting down nuclear reactors following the 2011 meltdown in Fukushima sparked by a devastating earthquake and tsunami.

Reliance on fossil fuels like coal increased after the Fukushima disaster, as public anger over the accident pushed all of the country’s nuclear reactors offline temporarily.

Japan’s 140 coal-fired power plants provide nearly a third of its total electricity generation, and coal is the second-biggest power-generation method behind LNG-fired plants, which provide 38 percent of the nation’s needs.

Suga’s pledge will take time to flesh out and comes as Japan works to revise its basic energy plan.

“It is a very ambitious target,” said Daisuke Tanaka, a specialist in socially responsible environmental, social and governance investments at Daiwa Research Institute.

“He made a clear statement. Now Japan has to keep the promise. There is no escape route,” he said.

Tanaka said the policy was likely to mean a boost for renewable energy in Japan, with a focus on being able to provide a consistent supply.

“Power storage technology will serve as a key to resolving this,” he added.

Takaharu Niimi, a climate change specialist at the Japan Research Institute, said that Suga’s announcement was in line with an international move toward stronger commitments on the environment.

“Considering the international trend, I think the time is right for Japan to declare the plan,” Niimi said.

Japan’s most recent energy plan, issued in 2018, aimed to have 22 to 24 percent of the nation’s energy needs met by renewable sources, including wind and solar by 2030, a figure critics called unambitious based on current levels of about 17 percent.

That plan also called for nuclear to provide more than 20 percent of the country’s energy needs by 2030.