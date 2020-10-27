Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday set a 2050 deadline for the world’s third-largest economy to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country’s climate change commitments.
Delivering his first policy address since taking office, Suga placed the environment front and center, as Japan plays catch-up with climate pledges made by other major economies.
“We will bring the total amount of greenhouse gas [emitted by Japan] to net zero by 2050, meaning carbon neutral,” Suga told parliament.
Photo: Reuters
“I declare we will aim to realize a decarbonized society,” he added, to applause from Diet members.
Tokyo had previously only aimed to achieve carbon neutrality some time in the latter half of the century, a goal that critics called vague.
However, the new target was praised by activists and experts, and puts Japan on the same timeline as Europe and Britain and a decade ahead of China, which last month set a 2060 goal.
Suga did not give precise details on how Japan, a country still heavily reliant on coal, would meet the deadline, but said technology would be essential.
“The key is innovation,” he said, citing examples, including next-generation solar batteries.
He added that Japan would also push the use of renewable energy and nuclear power, stressing that safety would be a priority — a key point in a country that suffered the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.
Japan, which is a signatory to the Paris climate change agreement, was the sixth-biggest contributor to global greenhouse emissions in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency.
It has struggled to cut carbon emissions after shutting down nuclear reactors following the 2011 meltdown in Fukushima sparked by a devastating earthquake and tsunami.
Reliance on fossil fuels like coal increased after the Fukushima disaster, as public anger over the accident pushed all of the country’s nuclear reactors offline temporarily.
Japan’s 140 coal-fired power plants provide nearly a third of its total electricity generation, and coal is the second-biggest power-generation method behind LNG-fired plants, which provide 38 percent of the nation’s needs.
Suga’s pledge will take time to flesh out and comes as Japan works to revise its basic energy plan.
“It is a very ambitious target,” said Daisuke Tanaka, a specialist in socially responsible environmental, social and governance investments at Daiwa Research Institute.
“He made a clear statement. Now Japan has to keep the promise. There is no escape route,” he said.
Tanaka said the policy was likely to mean a boost for renewable energy in Japan, with a focus on being able to provide a consistent supply.
“Power storage technology will serve as a key to resolving this,” he added.
Takaharu Niimi, a climate change specialist at the Japan Research Institute, said that Suga’s announcement was in line with an international move toward stronger commitments on the environment.
“Considering the international trend, I think the time is right for Japan to declare the plan,” Niimi said.
Japan’s most recent energy plan, issued in 2018, aimed to have 22 to 24 percent of the nation’s energy needs met by renewable sources, including wind and solar by 2030, a figure critics called unambitious based on current levels of about 17 percent.
That plan also called for nuclear to provide more than 20 percent of the country’s energy needs by 2030.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016. Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since
WEIGHING THE RISKS: One biogeochemist said that the known risks of disease from not sterilizing baby bottles outweighed that of microplastics Bottle-fed babies might ingest more than 1 million pieces of microplastics each day, new research showed on Monday, highlighting the abundance of plastics in our food products. There is growing evidence that humans consume huge numbers of the tiny particles, formed when larger pieces of plastic break down, but very little is known about the knock-on health consequences. Researchers in Ireland looked at the rate of microplastic release in 10 types of baby bottles or accessories made from polypropylene, the most commonly used plastic for food containers. They followed official guidelines from the WHO on sterilization and formula preparation conditions. Over a 21-day