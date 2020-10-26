World News Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

South braces for storm

The country evacuated nearly 1,800 people and suspended sea travel as Tropical Storm Molave was expected to bring widespread rains over two regions on the southern part of the main island of Luzon yesterday. Tropical cyclone wind alerts were issued for several provinces in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions, with the storm expected to make landfall later in the day while traversing the southern Luzon area, the national weather bureau said. “Further intensification prior to landfall over Bicol region remains likely,” it said in a bulletin.

UNITED STATES

Storm forms off Cuba

Tropical Storm Zeta formed early yesterday off the coast of Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season. The system was about 400km south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Zeta was stationary, located near the Yucatan Peninsula about 415km east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Cozumel and for Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico. The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, forecasters said. The system was expected to reorganize and move to the north-northwest later yesterday, skirting past Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula today before entering the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow.

SEYCHELLES

Opposition wins elections

Opposition candidate Wavel Ramkalawan yesterday upset President Danny Faure of the archipelago’s long-ruling party after two decades of failed attempts for the office. “I declare ... Ramkalawan as the elected candidate,” electoral commission chairman Danny Lucas said. He won with 54.9 percent of valid votes cast, the commission said. The country’s tourism-dependent economy has been battered by COVID-19, and it is expected to contract 13.8 percent this year, the IMF has said, reversing some fragile progress since the government defaulted on its debt in 2008 and sought an IMF bailout.

UNITED STATES

Pence chief of staff infected

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short tested positive for COVID-19, raising the prospect of another outbreak within the White House. Pence has tested negative and would continue to campaign for President Donald Trump, his office said. Bloomberg News reported that one of Pence’s closest political advisers, Marty Obst, was also infected.

NAMIBIA

Thousands of seals die

An estimated 7,000 Cape fur seals have been discovered dead at a breeding colony in the country, scientists said on Saturday. Conservationist Naude Dreyer of the charity Ocean Conservation Namibia last month began noticing dead seals littering the sandy beaches of the Pelican Point colony near Walvis Bay city. Then, in the first two weeks of this month, he found large numbers of seal fetuses at the colony, Tess Gridley from the Namibian Dolphin Project told reporters. Fur seals normally give birth between mid-November and mid-December. Gridley estimated that 5,000 to 7,000 female seals had miscarried young, with more still being found. The cause of the mass die-off is yet to be established, but scientists suspect anything from pollutants or bacterial infection to malnutrition.