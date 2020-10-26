PHILIPPINES
South braces for storm
The country evacuated nearly 1,800 people and suspended sea travel as Tropical Storm Molave was expected to bring widespread rains over two regions on the southern part of the main island of Luzon yesterday. Tropical cyclone wind alerts were issued for several provinces in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions, with the storm expected to make landfall later in the day while traversing the southern Luzon area, the national weather bureau said. “Further intensification prior to landfall over Bicol region remains likely,” it said in a bulletin.
UNITED STATES
Storm forms off Cuba
Tropical Storm Zeta formed early yesterday off the coast of Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season. The system was about 400km south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Zeta was stationary, located near the Yucatan Peninsula about 415km east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Cozumel and for Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico. The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, forecasters said. The system was expected to reorganize and move to the north-northwest later yesterday, skirting past Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula today before entering the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow.
SEYCHELLES
Opposition wins elections
Opposition candidate Wavel Ramkalawan yesterday upset President Danny Faure of the archipelago’s long-ruling party after two decades of failed attempts for the office. “I declare ... Ramkalawan as the elected candidate,” electoral commission chairman Danny Lucas said. He won with 54.9 percent of valid votes cast, the commission said. The country’s tourism-dependent economy has been battered by COVID-19, and it is expected to contract 13.8 percent this year, the IMF has said, reversing some fragile progress since the government defaulted on its debt in 2008 and sought an IMF bailout.
UNITED STATES
Pence chief of staff infected
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short tested positive for COVID-19, raising the prospect of another outbreak within the White House. Pence has tested negative and would continue to campaign for President Donald Trump, his office said. Bloomberg News reported that one of Pence’s closest political advisers, Marty Obst, was also infected.
NAMIBIA
Thousands of seals die
An estimated 7,000 Cape fur seals have been discovered dead at a breeding colony in the country, scientists said on Saturday. Conservationist Naude Dreyer of the charity Ocean Conservation Namibia last month began noticing dead seals littering the sandy beaches of the Pelican Point colony near Walvis Bay city. Then, in the first two weeks of this month, he found large numbers of seal fetuses at the colony, Tess Gridley from the Namibian Dolphin Project told reporters. Fur seals normally give birth between mid-November and mid-December. Gridley estimated that 5,000 to 7,000 female seals had miscarried young, with more still being found. The cause of the mass die-off is yet to be established, but scientists suspect anything from pollutants or bacterial infection to malnutrition.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016. Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since