Referendum choice not black and white, Chileans say

AFP, SANTIAGO





One hoped for a “legitimate” constitution, the other believed Chile’s problems can be resolved without a new one — two voters on opposite sides laid out their arguments ahead of yesterday’s referendum, and said the choice facing the country is a tricky one.

Ernesto Quintana said he would be ticking Apruebo (“I agree”) for “reasons of ethics and legitimacy” when he got to his Santiago polling center yesterday.

The current constitution prevents social progress, he said.

A man walks past a graffito calling for a new constitution in Santiago on Friday. Photo: AFP

“The current constitution ... was written during the dictatorship, a period of restriction of freedoms, without participation of the citizens, of course, and in the context of terror,” Quintana, a Santiago-based psychologist, told reporters.

“It is a constitution that favors the neo-liberal system at an extreme level, it has perpetuated a totally unequal system,” said the 38-year-old, who has taken part in several mass demonstrations in the capital since the beginning of a social crisis in October last year.

Not a member of any political grouping, he said he wants health and education — essentially the responsibility of the private sector in the copper-rich South American country — to become fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.

“Today people who have money have better education, better health, better housing ... and all these things could be reformed by changing the constitution,” he said.

The son of communist militants hunted down under Augusto Pinochet, Chile’s military ruler from 1973 to 1990, Quintana would also vote for a new charter to be drafted by a “Constituent Convention” composed solely of elected citizens, and not by a “mixed convention” that would combine citizens with lawmakers.

“I don’t want the political parties to be involved,” said Quintana, who simply does not trust the country’s politicians to do the job.

He saw the Constituent Convention “as an opportunity for the voice of all citizens to be taken into account in a more direct, more participatory way.”

Santiago restaurateur Francisco Pereira was keen to point out that being against a rewrite of the constitution and voting Rechazo (I reject) does not make one pro-Pinochet.

He agreed that Chile needs “change,” and in particular more egalitarian health, education and transport systems.

He said he even “applauded” when Chileans first took to the streets in October last year to demand more social justice.

However, for him, the demonstrators were gathering “to change laws, to improve pensions, to denounce inequalities in general,” but not specifically to change the constitution.

The 48-year-old said that he has “always been against Pinochet, against the dictatorship.”

However, he said that in a perfect storm of social crisis, violent demonstrations and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Chile hard, the timing is simply not right to change such a fundamental pillar of the law.

“The problem is that we are deciding to change the constitution in a moment of crisis, and it’s not a good basis on which to base changing the constitution,” he said. “Chile does not need constitutional change at the moment; like every other country in the world, it’s in the middle of a serious economic crisis.”

“Social reforms require money, and the instability” — due to the referendum and social tensions — “is not very attractive for investment, for growth,” he said.

Lawmakers should take advantage of the kind of political consensus displayed in the Chilean Congress in November last year, when left and right-wing blocs signed an agreement to hold the referendum, he added.

“Before wanting to change the constitution, we must first solve problems through the law,” by voting reforms through Congress, Pereira said.