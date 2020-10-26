Maduro opponent flees Venezuela

AP, MEDELLIN, Colombia





Prominent opposition advocate Leopoldo Lopez has abandoned the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas and left Venezuela after years of frustrated efforts to oust the nation’s socialist president, his party said on Saturday.

The 49-year-old former Caracas-area mayor has been holed up at the ambassador’s residence since a failed military uprising he led in April last year aimed at ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He has been jailed, under house arrest or in a foreign embassy refuge for nearly seven years.

“We won’t rest and we’ll continue working day and night to attain the freedom that we Venezuelans all deserve,” Lopez said on Twitter late on Saturday.

He said the decision to leave had not been “simple” and that more details on plans for democratic change in Venezuela would be announced in coming days.

In a statement from Popular Will, the party Lopez founded, leaders confirmed he had left the country to continue his work from abroad in a decision they deemed “best for the country and the fight for Venezuela’s freedom.”

“After seven years of persecution and unjust imprisonment inside Venezuela, Leopoldo Lopez is still not totally free, like all Venezuelans, so long as there exists a dictatorship that violates the human rights of the people,” the party said.

It is unclear how Lopez left the ambassador’s residence, given the heavy state security presence permanently stationed outside the property.

Travel by land has grown increasingly difficult because of widespread fuel shortages.

Filling up a vehicle with gas can take hours if not days and checkpoints manned by security forces have proliferated across the country.

In a message directed to Maduro on Twitter, US-backed Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido said his political mentor had gotten out of Venezuela by “evading your repressive apparatus.”

He added to Lopez’s efforts to remove Maduro would continue from abroad as part of the opposition strategy to garner international support.

“Maduro you don’t control anything,” Guaido wrote.

There was no immediate reaction from Venezuelan authorities.