Trump expects ‘tought’ fight for Senate

SLIM MAJORITY: The US president said there are some Republican senators whom he does not want to support, while some senators have distanced themselves from him

The Observer





Shortly after US President Donald Trump told reporters in Ohio that he expected a “red wave” in the US presidential elections on Nov. 3, it was reported on Saturday that he has told Republican donors that it would be “tough” for the party to hold on to the US Senate.

Trump trails former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s candidate, in most national and battleground state polls.

Democrats hold the US House of Representatives and expect to keep it, while many forecasters think they have a good chance of retaking the Senate, which Republicans hold 53-47, thereby achieving unified government.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives for a campaign rally at Pickaway Agricultural and Event Center, in Circleville, Ohio, on Saturday. Photo: AP

“I think the Senate is tough, actually,” Trump told donors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, before his last debate against Biden, the Washington Post reported, citing an anonymous attendee. “The Senate is very tough.”

Trump also said that Republicans “are going to take back the House,” the paper said.

As Democrats hold that chamber by 232-197, few forecasters think there is much chance of that.

Senate Republicans face defeat in Colorado, Maine, Arizona and perhaps North Carolina. Supposedly safer seats in Georgia, Iowa and Montana look far from secure.

Trump reportedly told donors that North Carolina would hold and Alabama would be taken back, but said there were “a couple” of senators he did not want to help.

“There are a couple senators I can’t really get involved in,” the Post quoted him as saying. “I just can’t do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can’t help some of them. I don’t want to help some of them.”

Trump has clashed with lawmakers, including US Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who offered harsh criticism and predicted “a Republican bloodbath in the Senate.”

Sasse is among conservatives eyeing post-Trump presidential runs. Others usually loyal, but under pressure at the polls, such as US Senator John Cornyn in Texas and US Senator Martha McSally in Arizona, have mounted cautious bids to be seen as independent.

Even US Senator Mitch McConnell, the ruthless architect of the Republicans’ push to install federal judges under Trump, has said he thinks his party has a “50-50” chance of keeping control.

The Senate majority leader, 78, set for re-election despite a tough fight in Kentucky, has rebuffed questions about his health after he appeared with severe bruising to his hands and face.

Control of the Senate has allowed Republicans to rush through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to succeed late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court, thereby tipping it 6-3 in favor of conservatives.

If the White House and Senate are lost, a reactionary court would be Republicans’ bulwark against a Biden legislative agenda that could include reform to the court and the Senate.

The court is to hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on Nov. 10.