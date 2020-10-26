Kabul claims to have killed top al-Qaeda member

AP, KABUL





Afghanistan yesterday claimed it killed a top al-Qaeda propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east, showing the militant group’s continued presence there as US forces work to withdraw from the US’ longest-running war amid continued bloodshed.

The reported death of Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known as Abu Muhsin al-Masri, follows weeks of violence including an Islamic State-claimed suicide bombing on Saturday at an education center near Kabul that killed 24 people and wounded 57.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government continues to fight Taliban militants even as peace talks in Qatar between the two sides take place for the first time.

Afghan men yesterday carry the body of a young student killed on Saturday in a suicide attack on an education center in Kabul that killed 26 people and injured 57. Photo: EPA-EFE

The violence and al-Rauf’s reported killing threatens the face-to-face peace talks and risks plunging the nation into further instability.

Details over the raid that led to al-Rauf’s alleged death remained murky, hours after Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) claimed on Twitter to have killed him in Ghazni Province, and al-Qaeda did not immediately acknowledge al-Rauf’s reported death.

The Afghan raid happened last week in Kunsaf, a village in Ghazni Province’s Andar district about 150km southwest of Kabul, two government officials said.

Amanullah Kamrani, the deputy head of Ghazni’s provincial council, said that Afghan special forces led by the intelligence agency raided Kunsaf, which he described as being under Taliban control.

On the village’s outskirts, they stormed a home and killed seven suspected militants in a firefight, including al-Rauf, Kamrani said.

Neither Kamrani nor the NDS offered details on how authorities identified al-Rauf, nor how they came to suspect he was in the village, although Kamrani alleged, without providing evidence, that the Taliban had been offering shelter and protection to al-Rauf.

The Taliban yesterday told reporters that they are investigating the incident, without elaborating.