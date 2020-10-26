Nigeria’s top police official orders full police mobilization

AP, LAGOS, Nigeria





Nigeria’s top police official on Saturday ordered the immediate mobilization of all officers to “reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters” after days of peaceful demonstrations over police abuses and then violent unrest that left at least 69 people dead.

The police order could further heighten tensions in Africa’s most populous country after its worst turmoil in years.

Nigerian Police Inspector General M.A. Adamu told colleagues to “dominate the public space,” while announcing that enough is enough, a statement said.

People on Saturday take metal sheet roofing off a looted government food warehouse in Jos, Nigeria, that had been storing supplies for COVID-19 lockdowns. Photo: AFP

The government has insisted that the protests were hijacked by thugs who looted and burned vehicles and businesses in the two days after the soldiers opened fire on Tuesday.

The new police order came even as a 24-hour curfew loosened for the first time Saturday in Lagos, a city of about 20 million.

Adamu’s statement struck a tougher tone than a police statement on Friday that said the inspector general told visiting lawmakers and oversight officials that “the force is more than ever before committed to police reforms and ensuring a safe and secure environment for all to live and thrive devoid of any violation of their fundamental human rights.”

Meanwhile, several thousand people on Saturday ransacked and looted a government food warehouse in the central Nigerian town of Jos that was storing supplies destined for distribution during lockdowns imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos on social media showed thousands of people carrying away sacks of cereals and rice and bags of pasta. Looters stripped away parts of the roof of the building.

Additional reporting by AFP