Prominent political factions in Sudan have rejected a deal brokered with the help of the US to take steps to normalize ties with Israel.
The agreement was sealed on Friday in a call between US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese transitional leaders.
It would make Sudan the third Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel this year, although some Sudanese officials have said it should be approved by a yet-to-be formed transitional parliament.
Photo: AP
The issue is sensitive in Sudan, formerly a hardline critic of Israel, dividing opinion among military and civilian leaders heading a transition after former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir was toppled following months of protests in April last year.
The government has said establishing ties with Israel should be treated separately from Sudan’s removal from the US state sponsors of terrorism list, a move Trump said would proceed days before announcing the deal on normalization.
Sudan, mired in economic crisis, was offered help with debt relief, food security and economic development in the statement announcing normalization.
Among those criticizing the deal was the National Consensus Forces Alliance, a leftist coalition and key component of the Freedom and Change alliance that emerged from the uprising against Bashir.
“The transitional power intentionally violates the constitutional document and makes steps towards normalization with the Zionist entity, breaking with the principles and commitments of Sudan’s Three Noes,” the alliance said in a statement.
The “Three Noes” refers to a commitment made in Khartoum by Arab states in 1967 to “no recognition of Israel, no peace with Israel and no negotiations with Israel.”
The Popular Congress Party, a Muslim faction that backed al-Bashir, also condemned the move.
On Thursday, veteran opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi threatened to pull the support of his Umma Party from the government if it went ahead with the move.
Some Sudanese say they could accept normalization if it is in Sudan’s economic interests, and there have been no street protests against the deal. Others object.
“Sudan must support Palestine, and this is a position of principle and religion,” said Ahmed al-Nour, a 36-year-old teacher.
Cartoonist Khalid Albaih depicted a Sudanese protester being trampled by Trump and Netanyahu, reflecting a view widely shared on social media that the deal ran counter to revolutionary aims and was made without public consultation.
Netanyahu told a televised news conference on Saturday that an Israeli delegation would travel to Sudan in “the coming days” to complete the agreement.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016. Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since