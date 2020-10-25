India has ordered its 4,000 military shops to stop buying imported goods, a document reviewed by Reuters showed, a move that could send an unwelcome signal to foreign liquor firms such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard.
India’s defense canteens sell liquor, electronics and other goods at discounted prices to soldiers, former service personnel and their families. With annual sales of more than US$2 billion, they make up one of the largest retail chains in India.
An internal order from the Indian Ministry of Defence on Monday said that in the future, “procurement of direct imported items shall not be undertaken.”
Photo: Bloomberg
The order said that the issue had in May and July been discussed with the Indian army, air force and navy, and was aimed at supporting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to promote domestic goods. A ministry spokesman declined to comment.
The order did not specify which products would be targeted. However, industry sources said that they believed imported liquor could be on the list.
Imports make up around 6 to 7 percent of total sales value in the military shops, a research column of the Indian government-funded Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses showed. Chinese products such as diapers, vacuum cleaners, handbags and laptops, account for the bulk if it, it said.
Pernod and Diageo in June briefly stopped receiving orders for their imported brands from such government stores. Diageo at the time did not respond to a request for comment, while a Pernod spokesman declined comment.
While imported liquor sales at military stores generate only about US$17 million in annual sales, the order would send a negative signal, said an executive whose company sells products at defence stores.
“The [foreign liquor] sales are small, but why would a government which is wanting to attract foreign investments do this? It’s a confusing, conflicting signal,” the executive said.
India has in the past few months taken steps to curb Chinese businesses and investments following a border clash in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers.
