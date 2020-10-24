World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Police arrest 44, find 16 kids

Police yesterday said that they have charged 44 men with possessing and producing child-abuse material after a year-long investigation into dissemination of abhorrent content on the Internet. Police also removed 16 children from harm in an operation that saw arrests in almost all of the country’s eight states and territories, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement. The men, aged 19 to 57, face 350 charges between them, police said. The AFP said it began the investigation after receiving a report that thousands of people were using an unspecified cloud storage platform to spread child-abuse material.

GHANA

Church collapse toll rises

The death toll in the collapse of a three-story church building in the eastern part of the country rose to 21, rescue officials said yesterday, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble. “The deceased include 12 women and nine men,” the National Disaster Management Organization said in a statement, upping the toll from 17 dead on Thursday. It said that eight people had been rescued alive at the scene since rescue workers began combing the disaster site. The Church of Prosperity collapsed on Tuesday in the town of Akyem Batabi just after worshipers had concluded a prayer meeting. One survivor told local media that 60 people were inside the building when it came down. The causes of the accident were still unknown.

BRAZIL

Indigenous leader wins prize

Alessandra Korap of the Munduruku tribe in the Amazon was awarded the 2020 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights prize for her work defending the rights, ancestral lands and culture of indigenous people in Brazil. “This prize is not for me alone, it is for all of Brazil’s indigenous peoples that are crying out for help,” the 36-year-old said in a telephone interview. “It has strengthened our cause. We will cry out louder,” she said. The US$30,000 award draws attention to the struggle of her tribe to stop the building of hydroelectric dams on the Tapajos River, where the Munduruku live, and gain recognition for their reservation lands, Korap said.

ISRAEL

Warplanes strike Gaza

Warplanes yesterday struck suspected Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip before dawn following rocket fire from the blockaded Palestinian territory. Fighter jets and other aircraft struck a “weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructures” operated by Islamist group Hamas, which has controlled the territory since 2007, the Israeli army said. Hamas reported no casualties from the strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Yunis.