AUSTRALIA
Police arrest 44, find 16 kids
Police yesterday said that they have charged 44 men with possessing and producing child-abuse material after a year-long investigation into dissemination of abhorrent content on the Internet. Police also removed 16 children from harm in an operation that saw arrests in almost all of the country’s eight states and territories, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement. The men, aged 19 to 57, face 350 charges between them, police said. The AFP said it began the investigation after receiving a report that thousands of people were using an unspecified cloud storage platform to spread child-abuse material.
GHANA
Church collapse toll rises
The death toll in the collapse of a three-story church building in the eastern part of the country rose to 21, rescue officials said yesterday, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble. “The deceased include 12 women and nine men,” the National Disaster Management Organization said in a statement, upping the toll from 17 dead on Thursday. It said that eight people had been rescued alive at the scene since rescue workers began combing the disaster site. The Church of Prosperity collapsed on Tuesday in the town of Akyem Batabi just after worshipers had concluded a prayer meeting. One survivor told local media that 60 people were inside the building when it came down. The causes of the accident were still unknown.
BRAZIL
Indigenous leader wins prize
Alessandra Korap of the Munduruku tribe in the Amazon was awarded the 2020 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights prize for her work defending the rights, ancestral lands and culture of indigenous people in Brazil. “This prize is not for me alone, it is for all of Brazil’s indigenous peoples that are crying out for help,” the 36-year-old said in a telephone interview. “It has strengthened our cause. We will cry out louder,” she said. The US$30,000 award draws attention to the struggle of her tribe to stop the building of hydroelectric dams on the Tapajos River, where the Munduruku live, and gain recognition for their reservation lands, Korap said.
ISRAEL
Warplanes strike Gaza
Warplanes yesterday struck suspected Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip before dawn following rocket fire from the blockaded Palestinian territory. Fighter jets and other aircraft struck a “weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructures” operated by Islamist group Hamas, which has controlled the territory since 2007, the Israeli army said. Hamas reported no casualties from the strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Yunis.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016. Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since