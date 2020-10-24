Two “masked” intruders broke into a bank using a method straight out of the movies — crawling along air ducts — only to fall through the ceiling onto the floor.
The raccoons were caught on camera by a customer who noticed the heist while he was withdrawing money from an ATM outside the bank in Redwood City on Wednesday, ABC reported.
In photographs, the raccoons can be seen prowling the halls and sitting at a desk. In one image, one of the them — who appears to be the leader — holds out a paw, apparently directing the other to the next target within the bank.
Unfortunately for them, the alarm was raised and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) called.
“It’s not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break-in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responders,” Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA communications manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said.
After a 10-minute foot chase, their staff were “able to safely shoo them outside,” Tarbox said.
The subsequent investigation revealed paw prints on a tree outside the bank. The suspects are understood to have climbed the tree and entered the air ducts, before falling through the ceiling tiles and onto the floor of the bank.
“There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over. Thankfully, the raccoons were not injured during their morning escapade, and to our knowledge they didn’t abscond with any money,” Tarbox said.
