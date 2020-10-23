World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Kim lauds Chinese war dead

Leader Kim Jong-un has paid tribute to the millions of Chinese troops who fought a US-led coalition to a standstill and saved his country from defeat in the Korean War, state media reported yesterday. The 1950-1953 conflict was the first and so far only time that Chinese and US forces have engaged in large-scale direct combat, and with tensions running high between Beijing and Washington, China is making much of the 70th anniversary of its forces entering the fight. China is North Korea’s longtime ally and economic benefactor, with leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東) — whose eldest son Mao Anying (毛岸英) was among those killed — having described relations as “close as lips and teeth.”

JAPAN

Masks ‘mostly block’ virus

University of Tokyo researchers have shown that masks offer protection from airborne COVID-19 particles, but even professional-grade coverings cannot entirely eliminate contagion risk. Two mannequin heads faced each other, one fitted with a nebulizer, expelled actual coronavirus particles, while the other mimicked natural breathing. When a mask was attached to the coughing head, cotton and surgical masks blocked more than 50 percent. “There was a synergistic effect when both the virus receiver and virus spreader wore masks,” the researchers wrote in a study published on Wednesday.

INDONESIA

Landslide kills 11 miners

A landslide sparked by heavy rains has killed 11 miners, authorities said yesterday, marking the latest in a string of local mining accidents. The victims were about 20m underground at an unlicensed coal mine near a village in South Sumatra when the accident happened on Wednesday. “The ground wasn’t firm because heavy rains have hit the area,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency official Ansori said. “It was also a traditional mining site, so safety regulations were generally ignored,” he said, adding that the bodies have been recovered.

THAILAND

Protest leader released

Protest leader Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon was released yesterday after being arrested a day earlier on charges related to emergency measures to stop protests, which were imposed last week, she said. Patsaravalee, 25, told reporters after being freed that the court had deemed that the charges were not serious — and that she still needed to attend classes and exams — so bail was granted without having to submit any guarantees.

NIGERIA

Unrest in Lagos after shots

Buildings on Wednesday were torched in Lagos as authorities shut down the city, after the shooting of peaceful protesters by security forces caused international outrage. At least 12 people on Tuesday were killed by the army and police in two locations in Lagos in a deadly crackdown on demonstrations, Amnesty International said. The Lagos governor at first insisted that no fatalities had been recorded, but later said that the authorities were investigating the death of one person resulting from “blunt force trauma to the head.” He said that at least 25 people had been wounded. Human Rights Watch corroborated reports that the army had opened fire on the crowd in “a shooting spree.” “The authorities should immediately withdraw the military from the streets,” said Anietie Ewang, a Nigeria researcher with the human rights group.

TURKEY

Cocaine haul seized

Authorities seized 220kg of cocaine on a ship that arrived at a port in the country’s southern coast from Brazil, the local prosecutors’ office said on Tuesday. Police in the coastal province of Mersin found the cocaine hidden in a container carrying packages of paper, it said, adding that two suspects had been detained. Footage showed narcotics police with a search dog going through the container and taking the packaged blocks of cocaine out of boxes labeled as containing blank A4 paper.

UNITED KINGDOM

Rohingya funds pledged

Britain at a UN conference yesterday announced new funding for Rohingya refugees languishing in camps in Bangladesh after they fled ethnic violence in Myanmar and urged other donors not to forget their plight. British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab outlined a further ￡47.5 million (US$62 million) in aid for the Rohingya, and to help Bangladesh deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and its frequent natural disasters. The money was pledged as part of a virtual aid conference that convened later yesterday, cohosted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Britain, the US and the EU. “The people living in Cox’s Bazar face unimaginable hardship and many have been victims of violence,” Raab said.

SPAIN

COVID-19 cases hit 1m

The nation on Wednesday became the first in western Europe to accumulate more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections as it struggles to contain a resurgence of the virus. The Ministry of Health said that its accumulative caseload since the start of the pandemic reached 1,005,295 after reporting 16,973 additional cases in the previous 24 hours. The ministry has reported 34,366 deaths from COVID-19.

UNITED STATES

Iran accused over e-mails

Iran obtained US voter information and has attempted to influence public opinion ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday. Iran had sent “spoofed” e-mails “designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President [Donald] Trump,” Ratcliffe said. Iran had also distributed a video that implies that people could send in fraudulent ballots, including from outside the US, he said. “These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries,” he said. The announcement came after registered Democratic voters reported receiving personally addressed e-mails in the name of the Proud Boys group. “You will vote for Trump on election day or we will come after you,” the e-mails said.

UNITED STATES

Migrant parents sought

Lawyers and non-profit organizations seeking to reunite immigrant families separated at the Mexico border have not been able to locate the parents of 545 children so far. A federal judge ordered thousands of families separated at the border in 2017 and 2018 to be reunited after a 2018 lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union. A court filing in the case this week said that some parents deported without their children could not yet be located. “Arduous on-the-ground searches” for parents deported to their countries of origin — many in Central America — have been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the filing said.