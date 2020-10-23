Police in Georgia said that 43 people were freed after an armed assailant took them hostage in a bank on Wednesday, an announcement that came shortly after local media reported that the gunman escaped and remained at large still holding three hostages.
A man took bank employees and customers hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia.
The Georgian Ministry of the Interior did not comment on how many people were taken hostage or what demands the hostage-taker made, but local media reported that the assailant had demanded US$500,000 in cash.
Photo: AP
Georgia’s national Mtavari TV channel reported that the captor was armed with a hand grenade, and aired footage of a room with people sitting on the floor and a man dressed in a military uniform and covering his face while holding a rifle.
Several Georgian TV channels said that the assailant left the building taking three hostages with him and his whereabouts were unknown.
Two TV channels aired footage of the alleged captor coming out of the building with three men in front of him.
Reports said that one of the three hostages apparently still being held might have been a local police chief who took part in negotiations with the gunman.
In a statement early yesterday, the ministry said that the 43 freed hostages have been “transferred to a safe area” and that the police operation continued.
However, it did not comment on reports about the assailant leaving the building with three hostages.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision