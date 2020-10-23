Man sought in Georgia after 43 freed

AP, TBILISI





Police in Georgia said that 43 people were freed after an armed assailant took them hostage in a bank on Wednesday, an announcement that came shortly after local media reported that the gunman escaped and remained at large still holding three hostages.

A man took bank employees and customers hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia.

The Georgian Ministry of the Interior did not comment on how many people were taken hostage or what demands the hostage-taker made, but local media reported that the assailant had demanded US$500,000 in cash.

An alleged hostage taker, right, holds a device aloft as he escorts three police officers out of a bank in Zugdidi, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Georgia’s national Mtavari TV channel reported that the captor was armed with a hand grenade, and aired footage of a room with people sitting on the floor and a man dressed in a military uniform and covering his face while holding a rifle.

Several Georgian TV channels said that the assailant left the building taking three hostages with him and his whereabouts were unknown.

Two TV channels aired footage of the alleged captor coming out of the building with three men in front of him.

Reports said that one of the three hostages apparently still being held might have been a local police chief who took part in negotiations with the gunman.

In a statement early yesterday, the ministry said that the 43 freed hostages have been “transferred to a safe area” and that the police operation continued.

However, it did not comment on reports about the assailant leaving the building with three hostages.