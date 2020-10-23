Obama urges US to cast Trump out

‘VOTE’: The former president said that he understands disinterest for politics among young people, while young black men are not involved because they are distracted

AP, PHILADELPHIA





US President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was poor and he is culpable for national discord, former US president Barack Obama said on Wednesday as he made his first in-person campaign pitch for former US vice president Joe Biden.

With less than two weeks before election day, Obama used a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia to say voters that Biden and his running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, can mend a fractured country.

He said that the merits of democracy and citizenship are “human values” that the US must again embrace.

Former US president Barack Obama waves at a campaign event for former US vice president Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

“America is a good and decent place, but we’ve just seen so much nonsense and noise that sometimes it’s hard to remember,” Obama said, after spending much of his 35-minute speech upbraiding Trump as “incapable of taking the job seriously” and interested only in himself.

“I’m asking you to remember what this country can be,” Obama said. “I’m asking you to believe in Joe’s ability and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of these dark times and help us build it back better.”

Obama’s visit to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, a state that helped deliver Trump the White House four years ago.

Pennsylvania is the battleground state that Biden has visited the most this campaign season. Trump has prioritized the state as well, aware that his path to victory would narrow considerably without the state’s 20 electoral votes.

Trump on Wednesday was in Erie, one of a handful of Pennsylvania counties that Obama won twice before it flipped to Trump.

Obama paid heed especially to disillusioned voters, including black men and progressives wary of Biden. He urged them not to sit out the Nov. 3 election, warning that complacency from some liberal voters is what helped Trump get elected four years ago.

“What we do these next 13 days will matter for decades to come,” Obama said. “The fact that we don’t get 100 percent of what we want right away is not a good reason not to vote.”

As with his Democratic National Convention speech two months ago, Obama pulled no punches on his successor.

Obama stood on a stage facing car-bound supporters watching him on screen and rewarding his attack lines with a cacophony of honking horns.

Beneath the scorn was a defense of his own record.

“I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies, but I did hope for the sake of the country that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously,” Obama said.

Trump “wants full credit for the economy he inherited and no blame for the pandemic he ignored,” he said.

He said that attempts by the Republican party to gut the Affordable Care Act were “shameful,” while a replacement has “been ‘coming in two weeks’ for the last 10 years.”

“Where is it? Where is this great plan to replace Obamacare?” he asked. “There is no plan. They’ve never had one.”

Four years ago, Obama delivered closing argument in Philadelphia for the campaign of former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton the night before election day on Independence Mall.

With his reprisal for Biden, Obama reminded voters of 2016 — when Trump upset Clinton narrowly in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to forge an Electoral College majority.

“I don’t care about the polls,” Obama said. “There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn’t work out because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home and got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not this election.”

A roundtable later was a personalized version of the same message, with Obama urging black men not to give in to apathy.

Obama said that he understands young voters’ skepticism and disinterest.

“I’ll confess, when I was 20 years old, I wasn’t all that woke,” he said, adding that young black men are “not involved because they’re young and they’re distracted.”