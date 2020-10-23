A Saudi Arabian governmental body yesterday said that executions have been abolished for crimes committed by minors, after Human Rights Watch earlier this week said that Saudi Arabian prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a number of young men from the predominantly Shiite eastern region of the kingdom for protest-related crimes that they allegedly committed as children.
The Saudi Arabian government’s Human Rights Commission, which monitors rights-related complaints and cases, said that it “has found no basis to substantiate Human Rights Watch’s claim that Saudi Arabian prosecutors still seek the death sentences for juvenile offenders.”
“We are confident that Saudi Arabian prosecutors will fully uphold Saudi Arabian law,” the commission said, referring to a royal order in March that abolished the death penalty for individuals convicted of crimes committed as minors.
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said Saudi Arabian prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against eight Saudi Arabian men charged with protest-related crimes, some of which they allegedly committed as children aged 14 to 17.
The charges include “seeking to destabilize the social fabric by participating in protests and funeral processions,” “chanting slogans hostile to the regime,” and “seeking to incite discord and division.”
The New York-based independent rights group said that it obtained and analyzed the charge sheets for two group trials that included the eight men last year.
The youngest of the group is now 18 and was arrested at age 15 for nonviolent offenses that include, among other alleged crimes, participating in demonstrations and funeral processions when he was as young as nine.
Human Rights Watch said prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the eight men, but the Human Rights Commission said that no one in Saudi Arabia is to be executed for a crime committed as a minor.
