PERU

Cat geoglyph restored

Archeologists have uncovered a 37m cat etching in a little-explored area of the Nazca Lines UNESCO heritage site that is home to hundreds of gigantic geoglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years. The figure, made up of a long body, striped tail and head with distinctive pointed ears, predates some of the area’s better known figures, the Ministry of Culture said. “The figure was in the process of disappearing because it was on a slope that was subject to quite extensive erosion which resulted in it being hidden for many years,” a ministry official said. The geoglyph has been cleaned and preserved by archeologists to make it more easily visible, the ministry said.

CHINA

Washington visit criticized

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a visit to the US Department of State by the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile. Tibetan Central Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay last week met the new US special coordinator on Tibet. Sangay said it was the first time that the head of the CTA had been received at the State Department. Sangay is an anti-China separatist, and the US should cease any official contact with him, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters.

GERMANY

Warrant issued for lawyers

The government has issued international arrest warrants for the two founders of the firm at the center of the tax haven scandal exposed by the Panama Papers data leak in 2016, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported late on Monday. Juergen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, suspected of tax evasion and associating with criminals, would face arrest if they enter the EU, the paper said. The two men hold Panamanian passports and are currently in the Caribbean archipelago, which does not have any extradition treaties, it said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Millennials disillusioned

Young people are less satisfied with democracy and more disillusioned than at any other time in the past century, especially in Europe, North America, Africa and Australia, a study by the University of Cambridge has found. Millennials, or those born between 1981 and 1996, are more disillusioned than Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1981, or Baby Boomers born between 1944 and 1964 and the Interwar Generation of 1918-1943. The main reason for the dissatisfaction was inequality of wealth and income, the report said. However, satisfaction has increased in Germany, South Korea and many of the post-communist countries of central and eastern Europe. The study suggested that the populist challenge to mainstream politics could actually help improve democratic engagement by shocking moderate parties and leaders into reversing the decay.

THE NETHERLANDS

Compensation offer set

The government on Monday said that it would pay compensation to the children of Indonesian men summarily executed by Dutch forces during the struggle for independence in the 1940s. Eligible children would be able to claim 5,000 euros (US$5,890), officials said. The decision follows a court ruling in March over killings in South Sulawesi in 1946-1947.

INDONESIA

Japan’s prime minister visits

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived in Jakarta yesterday on the second leg of his first overseas trip as prime minister. Suga arrived from Vietnam in the middle of a four-day visit to the two Southeast Asia nations that he says are key to pursuing a “free and open Indo-Pacific” to counter China’s growing power and its assertiveness in disputes with other governments over the South China Sea.

HONG KONG

Advocate gets German status

Germany has granted refugee status to a pro-democracy advocate facing a rioting charge in connection with last year’s anti-China protests, the protester said on Monday. The 22-year-old university student showed reporters a letter from the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees dated Oct. 14 that confirmed the status. “I chose to flee from Hong Kong because I knew I wouldn’t be given a fair trial,” said the protester, who did not want to be identified. She said she was arrested at a protest in November last year, and that she fled to Germany via Taiwan several days later.

IRAQ

Ex-governor ‘took aid funds’

The Commission of Integrity on Monday said it arrested an ex-governor accused of embezzling millions of dollars, including aid for citizens who had fled their homes in war. Nawfel Akoub, who was sacked as governor of Nineveh in March last year, had evaded arrest by hiding in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan. Akoub was arrested in Mosul while paying bail for another case. He is accused of taking nearly US$64 million in public funds meant to help Nineveh’s reconstruction, including rebuilding two hospitals and support for those who lost their homes.