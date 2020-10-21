Blame for drug killings his: Duterte

AP, MANILA





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity.

Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016.

Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since the start of the crackdown.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds a meeting at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Monday. Photo: AP

Human rights groups have accused authorities of considerably underreporting the deaths.

“If there’s killing there, I’m saying I’m the one... You can hold me responsible for anything, any death that has occurred in the execution of the drug war,” Duterte said. “If you get killed, it’s because I’m enraged by drugs. If that’s what I’m saying, bring me to court to be imprisoned. Fine, I have no problem. If I serve my country by going to jail, gladly.”

At least two complaints for crimes against humanity and mass murder in connection with Duterte’s campaign are being examined by an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, who is to determine whether there is enough evidence to open a full-scale investigation.

Two years ago, Duterte responded to the complaints by withdrawing the Philippines from the world tribunal, a move that human rights groups said was a major setback in the nation’s battle against impunity.

The ICC prosecutor has said that the examination into the drug killings would continue, despite the Philippines’ withdrawal.

When did “drugs become humanity?” Duterte said, framing his remarks by portraying the drug menace as a national security and public threat, such as the decades-long communist insurgency that the government is obligated to quell.

“If this is allowed to go on and on, and if no decisive action is taken against them, it will endanger the security of the state,” he said.

“When you save your country from the perdition of the people like the NPAs [New People’s Army] and drugs, you are doing a sacred duty,” he said.

There are 1.6 million drug addicts in the Philippines, Duterte said, citing statistics from an anti-narcotics agency.

The figure is much smaller than the 4 million addicts that he cited the police as reporting early in his presidency to justify his crackdown.

Drug killings that did not happen during police operations should not be blamed on him, Duterte said, adding that those deaths might have been set off by gang rivalries or a settling of scores.

There have been widespread suspicions of extrajudicial killings in the crackdown, allegations that Duterte and the police deny.

In 2018, a court convicted three police officers of murdering a 17-year-old student after witnesses and a security video disproved their claim that the suspect was shot after violently resisting, a common reason cited by police officers after drug suspects are killed.