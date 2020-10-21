Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said.
US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said.
Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment.
Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi declined to comment.
The proposition, which came as the US and China escalated their contest for influence in Southeast Asia, surprised the Indonesian government, the officials said, because Indonesia has a longstanding policy of neutrality on foreign affairs.
The country has never allowed foreign militaries to operate there.
The P-8 plays a central role in keeping an eye on China’s military activity in the South China Sea, most of which Beijing claims as sovereign territory.
Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei have rival claims to the resource-rich waters, through which US$3 trillion of trade passes each year.
Indonesia is not a formal claimant in the strategically important waterway, but considers a portion of the South China Sea as its own.
It has regularly repelled Chinese coastguard vessels and fishing boats from an area to which Beijing says it has a historic claim.
However, the country has growing economic and investment links with China and it does not want to take sides in the conflict.
It is alarmed by growing tensions between the two superpowers and by the militarization of the South China Sea, Retno said.
“We don’t want to get trapped by this rivalry,” Retno said in an interview early last month. “Indonesia wants to show all that we are ready to be your partner.”
The P-8, with its advanced radar, high-definition cameras and acoustic sensors, has been mapping the islands, surface and underwater realms of the South China Sea for at least six years.
When carrying sonobuoys and missiles, the planes can detect and attack ships and submarines from long range. It also has systems that allow it to control drones.
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision
Japan’s new leader aims to beef up security ties when he visits Vietnam and Indonesia next week amid concerns about Beijing’s growing assertiveness, but he is likely to steer clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by his US counterparts. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose resume is scant on diplomatic experience, is following in predecessor Shinzo Abe’s footsteps by making the two Southeast Asian nations the destination for his first overseas trip since taking office in last month. “I think it is important to show ... we put more emphasis and importance on that region and we are interested in the
EXPIRATION DATE: The government said that under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with six nations, the lifting of UN arms restrictions and travel bans were automatic Iran yesterday said a longstanding UN embargo on arms sales to and from the Islamic republic expired yesterday in line with a 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers from which Washington has withdrawn. Tehran, which could now purchase weapons from Russia, China and elsewhere, has hailed the development as a diplomatic victory over the US, which had tried to maintain an indefinite freeze on arms sales. “As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran ... are all automatically terminated,” the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said