ISRAEL
Top PLO man critically ill
Long-time chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was in critical condition in a medically induced coma on Monday, the hospital in Jerusalem treating him for COVID-19 complications said. The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Sunday said that Erekat had been admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit due to “chronic health problems in the respiratory system.” Hadassah said that after a “quiet night,” the 65-year-old’s condition “deteriorated and is now defined critical and due to respiratory distress, he is anesthetized and ventilated.”
SAUDI ARABIA
King restructures key bodies
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday issued a series of orders restructuring the kingdom’s advisory Shura Council, the Supreme Court and the Council of Senior Scholars, the nation’s highest religious body. The orders appointed a new speaker and two deputies for the council, including a woman. The king also ordered a “reformation” of the Council of Senior Scholars, to be headed by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, and appointed a new Supreme Court head.
KYRGYZSTAN
Japarov mulls full-term run
Prime Minister and acting president Sadyr Japarov, who came to power last week in a popular uprising, might run for a full term if the constitution is amended to allow it, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted him as saying yesterday. The constitution bars caretaker presidents from running in the elections they oversee. Japarov has to oversee a rerun of the Oct. 4 parliamentary elections, which were annulled after prompting violent protests, and a presidential election due to be held by the middle of January.
BELARUS
Huge march in Minsk
More than 50,000 people on Sunday marched through the streets of Minsk, demanding the ouster of President Alexander Lukashenko. It was the first such protest since the Ministry of the Interior on Monday last week threatened to use firearms against protesters. Demonstrators carried banners mocking Lukashenko and chanted “Go away” and “The workers are with the people.” Protests also took place in several big cities, including Brest, Grodno, Gomel and Vitebsk.
PAKISTAN
Opposition rallies in Karachi
Tens of thousands of opposition supporters on Sunday rallied in Karachi as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The mass demonstration was the second in three days launched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), formed last month by nine major opposition parties to begin a nationwide agitation against the government. Maryam Nawaz, the daughter and political heir of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif spoke at the rally, sharing the stage with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose assassinated mother, Benazir Bhutto, served twice as prime minister.
AUSTRALIA
Drones tested to aid koalas
Specialized drones are being tested in a program to boost koala numbers in New South Wales, dropping seeds of gum trees as part of a WWF scheme to regenerate bushland torched in the nation’s historic bushfires. Gum tree leaves are koalas’ main food source. WWF is seeking to raise A$300 million (US$210 million) over five years to fund the initiative to try the seed drones and other methods to revive forest habitat.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
Japan’s new leader aims to beef up security ties when he visits Vietnam and Indonesia next week amid concerns about Beijing’s growing assertiveness, but he is likely to steer clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by his US counterparts. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose resume is scant on diplomatic experience, is following in predecessor Shinzo Abe’s footsteps by making the two Southeast Asian nations the destination for his first overseas trip since taking office in last month. “I think it is important to show ... we put more emphasis and importance on that region and we are interested in the