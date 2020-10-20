World News Quick Take

ISRAEL

Top PLO man critically ill

Long-time chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was in critical condition in a medically induced coma on Monday, the hospital in Jerusalem treating him for COVID-19 complications said. The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Sunday said that Erekat had been admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit due to “chronic health problems in the respiratory system.” Hadassah said that after a “quiet night,” the 65-year-old’s condition “deteriorated and is now defined critical and due to respiratory distress, he is anesthetized and ventilated.”

SAUDI ARABIA

King restructures key bodies

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday issued a series of orders restructuring the kingdom’s advisory Shura Council, the Supreme Court and the Council of Senior Scholars, the nation’s highest religious body. The orders appointed a new speaker and two deputies for the council, including a woman. The king also ordered a “reformation” of the Council of Senior Scholars, to be headed by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, and appointed a new Supreme Court head.

KYRGYZSTAN

Japarov mulls full-term run

Prime Minister and acting president Sadyr Japarov, who came to power last week in a popular uprising, might run for a full term if the constitution is amended to allow it, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted him as saying yesterday. The constitution bars caretaker presidents from running in the elections they oversee. Japarov has to oversee a rerun of the Oct. 4 parliamentary elections, which were annulled after prompting violent protests, and a presidential election due to be held by the middle of January.

BELARUS

Huge march in Minsk

More than 50,000 people on Sunday marched through the streets of Minsk, demanding the ouster of President Alexander Lukashenko. It was the first such protest since the Ministry of the Interior on Monday last week threatened to use firearms against protesters. Demonstrators carried banners mocking Lukashenko and chanted “Go away” and “The workers are with the people.” Protests also took place in several big cities, including Brest, Grodno, Gomel and Vitebsk.

PAKISTAN

Opposition rallies in Karachi

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters on Sunday rallied in Karachi as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The mass demonstration was the second in three days launched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), formed last month by nine major opposition parties to begin a nationwide agitation against the government. Maryam Nawaz, the daughter and political heir of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif spoke at the rally, sharing the stage with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose assassinated mother, Benazir Bhutto, served twice as prime minister.

AUSTRALIA

Drones tested to aid koalas

Specialized drones are being tested in a program to boost koala numbers in New South Wales, dropping seeds of gum trees as part of a WWF scheme to regenerate bushland torched in the nation’s historic bushfires. Gum tree leaves are koalas’ main food source. WWF is seeking to raise A$300 million (US$210 million) over five years to fund the initiative to try the seed drones and other methods to revive forest habitat.