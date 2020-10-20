Thousands of indigenous Colombians arrived in the country’s capital on Sunday, demanding a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque and an end to growing violence in their territories.
The demonstrators are also asking that they be consulted on major development projects and for the full implementation of a 2016 peace plan that ended a half century of insurgency by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).
“We demand guarantees for life, the right to land and that they comply with the peace agreements with the FARC rebels,” said Hermes Pete, senior adviser to the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Protests began on Oct. 10 in southwestern Colombia and gradually advanced to the capital.
The approximately 7,500 who traveled to Bogota demanded a face-to-face meeting with the president to discuss the rise in violence from guerrillas and other groups financed by drug trafficking.
However, presidential adviser Miguel Ceballos said that there was no possibility of meeting with Duque, instead offering a meeting with a federal delegation and the ombudsman — an offer the protesters have rejected.
Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez welcomed the protesters and urged Duque to listen to its demands.
The group was scheduled to march yesterday to the Plaza de Bolivar, next to the presidential palace, and tomorrow they are to join the “national strike,” an anti-government protest that began last year.
“We have come to tell the country to respect our lives, to respect our territory ... because today the pandemic is not killing us, we are being killed by the murderous bullets and the spread of the different armed groups,” protest spokesperson Noelia Campo said.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
Japan’s new leader aims to beef up security ties when he visits Vietnam and Indonesia next week amid concerns about Beijing’s growing assertiveness, but he is likely to steer clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by his US counterparts. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose resume is scant on diplomatic experience, is following in predecessor Shinzo Abe’s footsteps by making the two Southeast Asian nations the destination for his first overseas trip since taking office in last month. “I think it is important to show ... we put more emphasis and importance on that region and we are interested in the