Morales aide claims win in Bolivia

ELECTION RE-DO: Although counting was still under way, a private sampling of polling stations on Sunday showed that Luis Arce was favored by a wide margin over his rivals

AP, LA PAZ





Former Bolivian president Evo Morales’ party claimed victory in the nation’s presidential election as official results trickled in from Sunday’s high-stakes redo of last year’s annulled ballot that saw the leftist leader resign and flee the country.

More than nine hours after polls closed, barely 6 percent of all ballot boxes had been counted and they showed Morales’ handpicked successor, Luis Arce, trailing a conservative rival.

However, with a private quick count of sampled polling stations favoring Arce by a wide margin, even interim Bolivian President Jeanine Anez — an archrival of Morales — recognized that the socialist movement looked set to return to power in what looked to be a major jolt to South America’s beleaguered left.

Luis Arce, presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism, center, and his supporters celebrate during a news conference at the party’s headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia, late on Sunday night. Photo: Bloomberg

“I congratulate the winners and I ask them to govern thinking in Bolivia and in our democracy,” Anez said on Twitter.

Bolivians have long been accustomed to quick preliminary results in presidential elections, but after allegations of fraud and days of unrest marred last year’s ballot, newly installed electoral authorities had been appealing for patience, reminding voters that they have up to five days to declare a winner.

While voting was peaceful, the long wait on Sunday night for results fueled speculation that something was awry.

Adding to intrigue, publication of two exit polls was also withheld after private pollsters said they did not trust their own survey results.

Morales broke the tense silence by declaring Arce the winner.

Later, two pollsters said a quick count of official tally sheets at select polling stations showed Arce had garnered more than 50 percent of the votes, compared with 31 percent for former president Carlos Mesa, the top finisher of four rival candidates.

“We’ve recovered our democracy,” Morales said in brief remarks from exile in Argentina. “Lucho will be our president.”

Appearing a few minutes later, Arce took a less strident tone and appealed for calm, saying he would seek to form a government of national unity.

“I think the Bolivian people want to retake the path we were on,” Arce said about midnight.