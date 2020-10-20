Trump attacks his Republican critics as ‘stupid’

AFP, CARSON CITY, Nevada





US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at “stupid” critics from within his own party and called for unity after growing Republican criticism and warnings of a “bloodbath” in the Nov. 3 US presidential election.

Trump issued the comments as he and his Democratic opponent, former US vice president Joe Biden, hit the ground in crucial swing states in the final stretch before an election that opinion polls show the president is at serious risk of losing.

Speaking to a rally in the western state of Nevada, Trump ranged from attacks on Biden and boasts about his economic policies to discussions on bathroom water pressure and a shirt worn by the commissioner of the National Football League.

US President Donald Trump is seen reflected in the glasses of a supporter as he speaks during a campaign rally at the airport in Carson City, Nevada, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

However, he also addressed comments from US Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican who has told constituents that Trump “kisses dictators’ butts,” mistreats women and uses the White House as a business.

Other Republicans have warned of electoral losses in the polls that would include congressional races, including US Senator Ted Cruz, who like Sasse, said there was a risk of a “bloodbath.”

Even one of Trump’s closest Senate allies, US Senator Lindsey Graham, has said Democrats have a “good chance” at winning the White House.

“We have some stupid people,” Trump said at the rally in Carson City, Nevada’s capital.

“We have this guy Sasse, you know, wants to make a statement... The Republicans have to stick together better,” he said.

Trump, scrambling to make up lost ground, is on a furious multistate barnstorming tour, hopping on Sunday from Nevada to California and then back to Nevada for a day of rallies and fundraising, before moving on to Arizona yesterday.

An infrequent churchgoer, Trump attended services on Sunday at an evangelical church in Las Vegas.

Congregants prayed for him, and when a collection plate was passed, a pool photographer saw Trump toss in a handful of US$20 bills.

Biden, a practicing Catholic, attended Mass with his wife, Jill, at their church near Wilmington, Delaware, before walking outside to visit the grave of son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Limiting his own campaign itinerary due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the 77-year-old Biden then flew to North Carolina for a pair of events.

In Durham, mask-wearing Biden jogged to a stage in a parking lot where people in dozens of vehicles waited for him.

“We choose hope over fear, we choose unity over division, science over fiction and yes, we choose truth over lies,” he told them.

His motorcade also made an unannounced stop to allow him and his granddaughter to order milkshakes, with Biden — keen to play up the stark differences between his campaign and Trump’s — keeping his mask on throughout.

The two candidates’ final nationally televised debate is on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Polls show that most voters disapprove of Trump’s erratic handling of the pandemic, and Biden has made it a core theme, promising a more sober leadership.

Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the world’s worst total, and the outbreak is now spreading in many states at rates unseen in months.