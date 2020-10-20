US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at “stupid” critics from within his own party and called for unity after growing Republican criticism and warnings of a “bloodbath” in the Nov. 3 US presidential election.
Trump issued the comments as he and his Democratic opponent, former US vice president Joe Biden, hit the ground in crucial swing states in the final stretch before an election that opinion polls show the president is at serious risk of losing.
Speaking to a rally in the western state of Nevada, Trump ranged from attacks on Biden and boasts about his economic policies to discussions on bathroom water pressure and a shirt worn by the commissioner of the National Football League.
Photo: Reuters
However, he also addressed comments from US Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican who has told constituents that Trump “kisses dictators’ butts,” mistreats women and uses the White House as a business.
Other Republicans have warned of electoral losses in the polls that would include congressional races, including US Senator Ted Cruz, who like Sasse, said there was a risk of a “bloodbath.”
Even one of Trump’s closest Senate allies, US Senator Lindsey Graham, has said Democrats have a “good chance” at winning the White House.
“We have some stupid people,” Trump said at the rally in Carson City, Nevada’s capital.
“We have this guy Sasse, you know, wants to make a statement... The Republicans have to stick together better,” he said.
Trump, scrambling to make up lost ground, is on a furious multistate barnstorming tour, hopping on Sunday from Nevada to California and then back to Nevada for a day of rallies and fundraising, before moving on to Arizona yesterday.
An infrequent churchgoer, Trump attended services on Sunday at an evangelical church in Las Vegas.
Congregants prayed for him, and when a collection plate was passed, a pool photographer saw Trump toss in a handful of US$20 bills.
Biden, a practicing Catholic, attended Mass with his wife, Jill, at their church near Wilmington, Delaware, before walking outside to visit the grave of son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.
Limiting his own campaign itinerary due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the 77-year-old Biden then flew to North Carolina for a pair of events.
In Durham, mask-wearing Biden jogged to a stage in a parking lot where people in dozens of vehicles waited for him.
“We choose hope over fear, we choose unity over division, science over fiction and yes, we choose truth over lies,” he told them.
His motorcade also made an unannounced stop to allow him and his granddaughter to order milkshakes, with Biden — keen to play up the stark differences between his campaign and Trump’s — keeping his mask on throughout.
The two candidates’ final nationally televised debate is on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Polls show that most voters disapprove of Trump’s erratic handling of the pandemic, and Biden has made it a core theme, promising a more sober leadership.
Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the world’s worst total, and the outbreak is now spreading in many states at rates unseen in months.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
Japan’s new leader aims to beef up security ties when he visits Vietnam and Indonesia next week amid concerns about Beijing’s growing assertiveness, but he is likely to steer clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by his US counterparts. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose resume is scant on diplomatic experience, is following in predecessor Shinzo Abe’s footsteps by making the two Southeast Asian nations the destination for his first overseas trip since taking office in last month. “I think it is important to show ... we put more emphasis and importance on that region and we are interested in the