JAPAN
Virus lingers on skin
SARS-CoV-2 remains active on human skin for nine hours, researchers have found, in a discovery they said showed the need for frequent hand washing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The pathogen that causes the flu survives on human skin for about 1.8 hours by comparison, said the study published this month in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal. “The nine-hour survival of SARS-CoV-2 on human skin may increase the risk of contact transmission in comparison with IAV [influenza A virus], thus accelerating the pandemic,” it said. The researchers tested skin collected from autopsy specimens, about one day after death. Both viruses are inactivated within 15 seconds by applying ethanol, which is used in hand sanitizers.
VIETNAM
Soldiers die in landslide
Eleven soldiers are dead and a frantic search is under way for 11 others after a huge landslide hit central Quang Tri Province yesterday, as the country battles its worst flooding in years. Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week and at least 64 people have been killed in floods and landslides. Rocks rained down on the barracks of a military station in the province, with 22 soldiers believed to have been buried underneath thick mud.
AUSTRALIA
Melbourne eases rules
Lockdown restrictions in Melbourne, the nation’s second-biggest city, were eased slightly yesterday following a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases, but officials stopped short of ending a controversial “stay-at-home” rule. Authorities said that as of midnight last night they were lifting a two-hour limit on the time people could spend outside their homes for permitted activities. They also extended from 5km to 25km the distance people could travel from their homes for several activities, including exercise, shopping for essentials, socializing and work in essential professions. However, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews rejected growing calls for an end to all limits on people being able to leave their homes and for a broader reopening of restaurants and other retail businesses. He said the stay-at-home rule could be lifted and other business restrictions eased on Nov. 1 if community transmission of the virus remains under control.
ISRAEL
Ready for Bahrain relations
The government was to officially establish diplomatic relations with Bahrain last night at a ceremony in Manama, an official said. The two nations are to sign a “joint communique [that] is the establishment of full diplomatic relations,” an official in Manama told reporters. Once the text is signed, the two nations will be free to open embassies in each other’s countries, the official said. The governments are also expected to sign “six to eight” memorandums of understanding, including one on economic cooperation, the source said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Early parole likely for hero
A convicted murderer who used a narwhal tusk to help stop a terror attack by a knife-wielding Muslim militant is likely to have his sentence reduced after Queen Elizabeth II intervened, media reports said on Saturday. Steven Gallant was on day release at an event at Fishmonger’s Hall in London in November last year when Usman Khan went on a knife rampage, killing two people and wounding three. Gallant and others helped tackle Khan with a 1.5m narwhal tusk and a fire extinguisher before police shot him dead.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,