World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Virus lingers on skin

SARS-CoV-2 remains active on human skin for nine hours, researchers have found, in a discovery they said showed the need for frequent hand washing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The pathogen that causes the flu survives on human skin for about 1.8 hours by comparison, said the study published this month in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal. “The nine-hour survival of SARS-CoV-2 on human skin may increase the risk of contact transmission in comparison with IAV [influenza A virus], thus accelerating the pandemic,” it said. The researchers tested skin collected from autopsy specimens, about one day after death. Both viruses are inactivated within 15 seconds by applying ethanol, which is used in hand sanitizers.

VIETNAM

Soldiers die in landslide

Eleven soldiers are dead and a frantic search is under way for 11 others after a huge landslide hit central Quang Tri Province yesterday, as the country battles its worst flooding in years. Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week and at least 64 people have been killed in floods and landslides. Rocks rained down on the barracks of a military station in the province, with 22 soldiers believed to have been buried underneath thick mud.

AUSTRALIA

Melbourne eases rules

Lockdown restrictions in Melbourne, the nation’s second-biggest city, were eased slightly yesterday following a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases, but officials stopped short of ending a controversial “stay-at-home” rule. Authorities said that as of midnight last night they were lifting a two-hour limit on the time people could spend outside their homes for permitted activities. They also extended from 5km to 25km the distance people could travel from their homes for several activities, including exercise, shopping for essentials, socializing and work in essential professions. However, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews rejected growing calls for an end to all limits on people being able to leave their homes and for a broader reopening of restaurants and other retail businesses. He said the stay-at-home rule could be lifted and other business restrictions eased on Nov. 1 if community transmission of the virus remains under control.

ISRAEL

Ready for Bahrain relations

The government was to officially establish diplomatic relations with Bahrain last night at a ceremony in Manama, an official said. The two nations are to sign a “joint communique [that] is the establishment of full diplomatic relations,” an official in Manama told reporters. Once the text is signed, the two nations will be free to open embassies in each other’s countries, the official said. The governments are also expected to sign “six to eight” memorandums of understanding, including one on economic cooperation, the source said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Early parole likely for hero

A convicted murderer who used a narwhal tusk to help stop a terror attack by a knife-wielding Muslim militant is likely to have his sentence reduced after Queen Elizabeth II intervened, media reports said on Saturday. Steven Gallant was on day release at an event at Fishmonger’s Hall in London in November last year when Usman Khan went on a knife rampage, killing two people and wounding three. Gallant and others helped tackle Khan with a 1.5m narwhal tusk and a fire extinguisher before police shot him dead.