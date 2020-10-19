Across US, women urged to vote for change

RALLIES NATIONWIDE: The main focus was on getting people to vote on Nov. 3, but marchers also protested the rush to fill a Supreme Court vacancy

AP





Thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied on Saturday in the nation’s capital and other US cities, exhorting voters to oppose US President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections.

The latest of rallies that began with a massive women’s march the day after Trump’s January 2017 inauguration was playing out during the COVID-19 pandemic, and demonstrators were asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, opened the event by asking people to keep their distance from one another, saying that the only superspreader event would be the recent one at the White House.

Women’s March activists in Washington participate in a nationwide protest on Saturday against US President Donald Trump’s decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before next month’s election. Photo: Reuters

She talked about the power of women to end Trump’s presidency.

“His presidency began with women marching and now it’s going to end with woman voting. Period,” she said.

“Vote for your daughter’s future,” read one message in the sea of signs carried by demonstrators. “Fight like a girl,” said another.

Hundreds of people take part in a Women’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Demonstrators rallied in dozens of other cities from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to Trump and his policies, especially the push to fill the seat of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before election day.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote for Thursday on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative appellate judge.

A march was held at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, outside the dormitory where Bader Ginsburg lived as an undergraduate.

In New York, a demonstrator wearing a Trump mask stood next to a statue of George Washington at Federal Hall during the women’s march outside the New York Stock Exchange.

“We Dissent,” said a cardboard sign carried by a young woman wearing a red mask with small portraits of the liberal Supreme Court justice whose Sept. 18 death sparked the rush by Republicans to replace her with a conservative.

People wearing masks gathered peacefully under sunny skies on the city hall steps in Portland, Oregon, to sing and listen to speakers.

One speaker called for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

In Washington, the demonstrators started with a rally at Freedom Plaza, then marched toward Capitol Hill, finishing in front of the Supreme Court, where they were met by a handful of anti-abortion activists.

In one of several speeches at the rally, Sonja Spoo, director of reproductive rights campaigns at Ultraviolet, said she has to chuckle when she hears reporters ask Trump whether he would accept a peaceful transfer of power if he loses his reelection bid.

“When we vote him out, come Nov. 3, there is no choice,” Spoo said. “Donald Trump will not get to choose whether he stays in power. That is not his power, that is our power... We are the hell and high water.”

Prudence Sullivan, 49, from Lake in the Hills, Illinois, near Chicago, and her sister Kelli Padgett, 47, from Jacksonville, Florida, flew to Washington to join what they described as an energizing and empowering event.

“We’ve had losses from COVID and we’ve clashed with family members over racism, Black Lives Matter,” Sullivan said. “So this is something where I can put my money where my mouth is.”

Additional reporting by Reuters