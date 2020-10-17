VIETNAM
Rescuers found in landslide
Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two others who were buried in a landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide, state media reported yesterday. The army officers were resting at a forest ranger outpost when part of a hill collapsed and engulfed the building with earth, rock and debris on Tuesday. Only eight people in the team escaped, Vietnam News reported. They were on their way to a landslide at a hydroelectric plant construction site in Thua Thien-Hue Province that left dozens missing. Flooding in central Vietnam has killed at least 36 people since last week. Floods are receding but the country is bracing for another rain spell this weekend as a tropical depression heads toward the region.
FINLAND
PM enters self-isolation
Prime Minister Sanna Marin yesterday left an EU summit to self-isolate as a precaution after attending a meeting this week with a Finnish member of parliament who has since tested positive for COVID-19, the government said. “The prime minister has today left the European Council and asked the Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, to represent Finland during the final meeting,” the government said in a statement.
JAPAN
Wastewater to be released
The government is to release more than 1 million tonnes of treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima Da-ichi nuclear power plant into the sea in a decades-long operation, reports said yesterday, despite strong opposition from local fishers. The release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity, is likely to start in 2022 at the earliest, national dailies the Nikkei, the Yomiuri and others said. The decision ends years of debate over how to dispose of the liquid that includes water used to cool the power station after it was hit by a massive tsunami in 2011. Environmental activists have expressed strong opposition to the proposals, and fishers and farmers have voiced fears that consumers would shun seafood and produce from the region.
GERMANY
Court rules against closures
A Berlin court yesterday suspended an order for bars and restaurants to close from 11pm to 6am, finding that “it was not apparent” such a measure could help fight COVID-19. Ruling on a case brought by 11 restaurant owners, the administrative court said that new infections in Germany stem from private gatherings of family and friends, at community facilities, meat-processing plants, religious gatherings or in connection with travel. Closing food and drink establishments was therefore a “disproportionate encroachment on the freedom” of the industry, the court ruled.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
Every year, the French consume about 4,000 tonnes of frog legs — the equivalent of 40 blue whales — but nearly all of the amphibian limbs that land on French plates come from abroad, as wild harvesting of the protected creatures is all but banned and their cultivation strictly controlled. One of France’s handful of frog farmers, Patrice Francois, provides cuisses de grenouille to the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants and neighborhood bistros alike. Yet, the 100,000 animals being raised at his greenhouses in Pierrelatte in southeast France hardly make a dent in the demand for a delicacy that helped earn the French