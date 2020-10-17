World News Quick Take

VIETNAM

Rescuers found in landslide

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two others who were buried in a landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide, state media reported yesterday. The army officers were resting at a forest ranger outpost when part of a hill collapsed and engulfed the building with earth, rock and debris on Tuesday. Only eight people in the team escaped, Vietnam News reported. They were on their way to a landslide at a hydroelectric plant construction site in Thua Thien-Hue Province that left dozens missing. Flooding in central Vietnam has killed at least 36 people since last week. Floods are receding but the country is bracing for another rain spell this weekend as a tropical depression heads toward the region.

FINLAND

PM enters self-isolation

Prime Minister Sanna Marin yesterday left an EU summit to self-isolate as a precaution after attending a meeting this week with a Finnish member of parliament who has since tested positive for COVID-19, the government said. “The prime minister has today left the European Council and asked the Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, to represent Finland during the final meeting,” the government said in a statement.

JAPAN

Wastewater to be released

The government is to release more than 1 million tonnes of treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima Da-ichi nuclear power plant into the sea in a decades-long operation, reports said yesterday, despite strong opposition from local fishers. The release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity, is likely to start in 2022 at the earliest, national dailies the Nikkei, the Yomiuri and others said. The decision ends years of debate over how to dispose of the liquid that includes water used to cool the power station after it was hit by a massive tsunami in 2011. Environmental activists have expressed strong opposition to the proposals, and fishers and farmers have voiced fears that consumers would shun seafood and produce from the region.

GERMANY

Court rules against closures

A Berlin court yesterday suspended an order for bars and restaurants to close from 11pm to 6am, finding that “it was not apparent” such a measure could help fight COVID-19. Ruling on a case brought by 11 restaurant owners, the administrative court said that new infections in Germany stem from private gatherings of family and friends, at community facilities, meat-processing plants, religious gatherings or in connection with travel. Closing food and drink establishments was therefore a “disproportionate encroachment on the freedom” of the industry, the court ruled.