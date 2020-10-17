Twitter caves after suppressing story

Twitter Inc is changing its Hacked Materials Policy, walking back a set of rules at the heart of its enforcement action this week against a New York Post article that included potentially damaging allegations against former US vice president Joe Biden.

In a series of tweets, Twitter policy chief Vijaya Gadde said that the company would no longer remove hacked content “unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them.”

Instead, it “will label Tweets to provide context instead of blocking links from being shared on Twitter,” Gadde said.

The updated policy would be put in place in the next few days, she said.

Twitter found itself at center of a political firestorm this week after it and Facebook suppressed the sharing of a New York Post article that alleged Biden had improper connections — via his son Hunter — to an executive at a Ukrainian energy firm.

The newspaper said that the communication contradicts an assertion by Joe Biden that he has not spoken to his son about his business dealings.

Twitter has taken a more aggressive approach in policing US President Donald Trump’s use of the service this year, earning it accusations from US senators of stifling speech and trying to assist the campaign of Joe Biden, Trump’s rival in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

At one point, the hashtag #TwitterCensorship was trending on the service.

US Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and US Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday told reporters that they would vote on Tuesday next week to subpoena Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey to appear before the committee to answer questions about its policies.

Earlier on Thursday, US Senator Josh Hawley sent letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Dorsey inviting them to testify in Washington before the election.

Hawley later told reporters that he would consider subpoenaing them if necessary.

Hawley said that the companies potentially violated campaign laws by suppressing the article, which was based on files found on a computer reportedly owned by Hunter Biden.

“As your company is no doubt aware, corporations are forbidden from contributing anything of value — financial or otherwise — to support the election of candidates for public office,” Hawley wrote.

Facebook said that it was diminishing the New York Post report’s reach while it was fact-checked.

Twitter blocked some people from sharing links to the story and those who clicked on links that were shared were blocked from visiting the New York Post Web site.

A Twitter spokesman said that the report would still be blocked on the platform, despite the new policy, because it contained people’s personal information, such as e-mail addresses.

A version of the report without the personal details would be allowed, he said.

Twitter said that part of the reason for the change was because it does not want to stifle important journalism.

“We want to clarify — the policy isn’t meant to chill journalistic efforts or whistle-blowers,” Twitter head of communications Brandon Borrman tweeted.

The Hacked Materials Policy forbids people from sharing or linking to documents or other materials that were obtained via a hack.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also ripped into the social media companies.

“I think suppressing information is reprehensible, whether one approves of the information or not,” McConnell said in response to a reporter’s question at a news conference in Kentucky. “If you selectively suppress information, that’s censorship. And in this country, we’ve always advocated competition of ideas. All the ideas aren’t necessarily good, but you debate them out.”

US Representative Kevin McCarthy told reporters that “it is imperative that our information channels are open and Americans can access stories by the press from their own social circles.”