Kyrgyzstan’s former and acting presidents yesterday addressed parliament to end a political crisis over a disputed October vote, which electoral authorities said could be repeated before the end of the year.
Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Thursday became the third Kyrgyz president to resign since 2005, in a move that he said he hoped would spare the ex-Soviet country further bloodshed after parliamentary elections on Oct. 4, which opponents say was rigged.
The vote was annulled, but it did not ease the threat of a power vacuum opening in the sometimes volatile Central Asian state.
Photo: AFP
Speaking in parliament, Jeenbekov confirmed his resignation and said that he was “clean before the Almighty and the people.”
Members of parliament applauded him as he left the room.
His departure means that newly appointed Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov assumes presidential powers on an interim basis, since the parliamentary speaker refused the post.
Japarov pledged to oversee fresh parliamentary elections expected in December.
He told parliament that the government is “changing peacefully, and we should be grateful to God for that.”
“I will make every effort to maintain foreign policy and other important vectors,” he added.
A lawmaker who spoke afterward warned him that he would not be able to run for president as per the constitution and said it was unprecedented for a Kyrgyz official to hold both positions.
“Fate gives you such a test and opportunity. We wish you the best of luck and will support you,” said Omurbek Tekebayev, who was seen as driving constitutional changes after the country’s 2010 revolution.
None of the lawmakers spoke out against Japarov, whose supporters have massed in the capital since the crisis began.
Japarov was among several prominent figures sprung from jail during the unrest. He was serving time for hostage-taking and has been suspected of ties to organized crime, which he has denied.
Central Election Commission head Nurzhan Shaildabekova told reporters that fresh parliament elections could be held on Dec. 20, with a presidential vote on Jan. 17 next year.
Kyrgyzstan has been dogged by political volatility for much of the three decades since it became independent in 1991.
The recent unrest has worried ally Russia, coming as post-election protests rock ex-Soviet Belarus and clashes persist over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
Every year, the French consume about 4,000 tonnes of frog legs — the equivalent of 40 blue whales — but nearly all of the amphibian limbs that land on French plates come from abroad, as wild harvesting of the protected creatures is all but banned and their cultivation strictly controlled. One of France’s handful of frog farmers, Patrice Francois, provides cuisses de grenouille to the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants and neighborhood bistros alike. Yet, the 100,000 animals being raised at his greenhouses in Pierrelatte in southeast France hardly make a dent in the demand for a delicacy that helped earn the French