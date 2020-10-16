Restoring 30 percent of ecosystems long-since converted to agriculture and other human needs could avoid 70 percent of predicted species extinctions and absorb half the carbon dioxide humanity has released into the atmosphere since the industrial revolution, an ambitious blueprint for healing the planet released on Wednesday showed.
However, it would have to be the right 30 percent to yield maximum benefits, an international team of experts said in a study positioning itself as the scientific cornerstone for a crucial biodiversity summit in China next year.
“Implementing restoration in priority areas would be a major contribution to overcoming the twin climate and biodiversity crises,” said lead author Bernardo Strassburg, director of the International Institute for Sustainability and an assistant professor at PUC-Rio University.
Returning wetlands to their natural state would bring the highest return on investment, both in preventing species loss and slowing the pace of global warming, the study found.
Tropical forests are second-tier priority area, though all types of ecosystems — including temperate forests, savannahs and scrublands — have a role to play.
In all, the regions earmarked for restoration under the plan cover nearly 9 million square kilometers, about the size of Brazil.
The study also looked at cost, concluding that concentrating investment on key areas would be at least 10 times more cost-effective than randomly distributed efforts.
The UN has tagged the 2020s as the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, and many companies see the renewal of natural environments as a “low-hanging fruit” far cheaper than engineered or technological solutions, Strassburg said.
“A lot depends on whether countries will choose a green recovery path from the COVID[-19] economic crisis,” he said.
Economic recovery packages around the world total many trillions of US dollars so far, but some are more reliant on carbon-intensive inputs and infrastructure building than others.
So far, efforts to protect and restore Nature on a global scale have failed spectacularly.
The planet is on the cusp of a mass extinction event — only the sixth in the last half-billion years — in which species are disappearing at 100 to 1,000 times the normal “background” rate, most scientists agree.
The UN’s science advisory panel for biodiversity warned in a landmark report last year that 1 million species face extinction, due mostly to habitat loss and over-exploitation.
As climate change kicks in over the coming decades, the pace at which life forms disappear is likely to intensify.
“This gets harder if climate change goes towards the worst-case scenarios, but our optimistic assumption is that we will stay on less pessimistic pathways” in keeping with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which calls for capping global warming at well below 2°C, Strassburg said.
A score of targets for this year under 195-nation Convention on Biological Diversity designed to protect and restore Nature — including a slowdown in habitat loss — have all been badly missed, a UN assessment released last month showed.
Indeed environmental degradation continues apace across a wide range of measures.
Last year, a soccer pitch of primary, old-growth trees was destroyed every six seconds — about 38,000 square kilometers in all, satellite data showed.
Reverting agricultural land to a wild state in a world still plagued by hunger and anticipating another 2 billion mouths to feed also raises the specter of food shortages.
“It will not be easy and will require concerted efforts,” Strassburg said. “But it is feasible.”
A modest uptick in the pace of increasing agricultural productivity, a 50 percent reduction in food waste, and a shift in human diets away from meat and dairy would render the plan feasible, the study found.
The highest-priority targets for restoration are concentrated in the tropics and sub-tropics, especially in Indonesia, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, the coastal regions of Kenya and Tanzania, Madagascar, east Africa from Gambia to Nigeria, Brazil and central America.
However, asking these countries alone to shoulder the burden of “rewilding” cropland is unfair and politically unfeasible, so the scientists modeled a scenario in which all nations restore 15 percent of the priority areas within their borders.
Compared with the optimal plan, benefits for species and climate change were reduced by about 30 percent, while costs increase by half.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
VIRUS EFFECTS: People leaving the nation are encountering conditions that are worse than prior to the pandemic, with shelters closed and hitchhiking less effective Eleazar Hernandez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant, but the couple had run out of money for transportation by the time they reached Pamplona, a small mountain town more than 482km from their final destination. Unable to buy a bus ticket, Hernandez pinned his hopes on catching a ride on the back of a truck. It was the safest way to cross the Paramo de Berlin, a
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a