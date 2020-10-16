Virus Outbreak: Germany battles second wave as cases hit record

Reuters, BERLIN





Warnings yesterday were issued in Germany that it was up to the citizens of Europe’s biggest economy to do their part to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as daily new infections reached a record.

“There can be no question anymore now that this is the start of a very big second wave,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told public broadcaster ARD.

“At the start of this second wave it is up to us to stop the infections. The longer we wait and the less decisive we are, the more it will impact not only our health, but also our economy,” he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes off her mask to speak at a news conference after a meeting with the leaders of the nation’s federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Germany’s states late on Wednesday agreed to extend measures against the spread of COVID-19 to larger parts of the nation, but Merkel warned even tougher steps could be needed.

German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that people’s behavior would determine whether they would be able to spend Christmas with their families this year.

“It’s important to understand that we are not powerless against this virus. We can do something, we all can make a difference every day,” Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio yesterday. “We can be the spoilsport for the virus if we are careful with one another and keep the number of new infections to a level we can handle.”