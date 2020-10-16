Virus Outbreak: India’s peak holiday season set to send virus cases surging

Reuters, BENGALURU and KOLKATA, India





Already on track to overtake the US as the nation with the world’s most COVID-19 infections, India is bracing for a surge of cases as it heads into its main holiday season with an economy freed of restrictions.

The experience of the southern state of Kerala, which was praised for its initial handling of the pandemic, indicates how rapidly the situation can worsen.

Reported infections there have jumped fivefold since it celebrated the 10-day harvest festival of Onam in late August, far outpacing the twofold increase in cases nationally over that time.

Still, cash-short state governments are reluctant to stop people from venturing out during the money-spinning Hindu festivals of Durga Puja, next week, and Diwali in the middle of next month.

The holidays are celebrated with family gatherings, bumper buying and the giving of gifts, generating vital income for many people.

“We will probably have more deaths out of starvation if the rural migratory population who flock to cities during the pujas and earn some money during the festivity are deprived of the opportunity,” said Subrata Mukherjee, a Cabinet minister in the fourth-most populous state of West Bengal, which has one of the nation’s highest COVID-19 caseloads.

West Bengal has allowed 42 percent more community Durga Puja gatherings this year and doubled state financing. Devotees flock to pray before large idols of the warrior goddess Durga under elaborate temporary structures.

Some doctors have accused politicians of undermining public health out of fear of upsetting religious sentiment, while Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said in a broadcast last week that the situation would worsen if social distancing and other regulations are not followed.

“There is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion,” Vardhan said. “If we do this we may be heading for big trouble.”

India as of yesterday had reported 7,307,097 COVID-19 infections and 111,266 deaths, though the rate of increase has been slowing.

It took Kerala, one of the most developed states, five months to reach a tally of 5,000 cases from its first one in late January. However, in just over three months since, its infections have ballooned to 300,000, a big chunk of them coming since Onam.

“During the festival season, no matter what effort one takes, there is a mixing of population that happens, which is a multiplier of cases,” said Rajan Khobragade, the state’s principal health secretary.

Officials in the state, which has some of India’s best health facilities, said that they are prepared to handle the spike, but that might not be the case in West Bengal.

“Bengal had been a thought leader in many spheres, but unfortunately the pre-puja trend is an indication of an impending hara-kiri that the people are going to commit,” said Abhijit Chowdhury, a member of the state government’s COVID-19 task force. “The way the people, many of them educated, are disregarding the COVID-19 safety protocols is frightening. We seem to be heading for a very bad time.”