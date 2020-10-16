US first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday said that her and US President Donald Trump’s teenage son, Barron Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 not long after his parents, but had no symptoms.
She made the revelation in a lengthy note chronicling her personal experience with COVID-19, including being hit with a “roller coaster” of symptoms that she treated naturally with vitamins and healthy food.
Melania Trump said that she is now negative and hopes to resume her duties soon.
Photo: Reuters
After she and Donald Trump tested positive earlier this month, the White House said that 14-year-old Barron Trump had tested negative. He later tested positive, but had no symptoms, she said, adding that he has since tested negative again.
Donald Trump, speaking on Wednesday at a campaign rally in Iowa, was cavalier about his son’s infection.
“He had it for such a short period of time, I don’t even think he knew that he had it,” Donald Trump said.
“Barron is just fine,” he added, using his son’s quick recovery as part of his pitch to reopen schools. “It happens. People have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school. We’ve got to get the kids back to school.”
Melania Trump shared that after she and her husband first received their positive results, “naturally, my mind went immediately to our son.”
She said that she was relieved when he tested negative at first, but kept thinking about what would happen in the days to come.
“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” she wrote in a statement on social media.
Sounding a bit like the US president, the first lady said that she was “glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”
As for her own trials with the disease, the first lady said that she was “fortunate” to have had minimal symptoms, “though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after.”
She described body aches, a cough and headaches, and said that she felt extremely tired most of the time.
To treat it, “I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food,” she said.
Melania Trump acknowledged that her family was “fortunate” to have received “the kind of care that we did.”
“If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick — I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day,” she said.
