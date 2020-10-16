Virus Outbreak: France imposes nightly virus curfews

HALTING THE ‘PARTIES’: The goal was to reduce the rate of new cases per day to about 3,000 to reduce the burden on intensive care units, the French president said

Reuters, PARIS





French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered one-third of France’s population be put under nightly curfew to tackle a surging second wave of COVID-19, saying that now was not the time for conviviality.

The coronavirus was spreading at parties and private gatherings, Macron said, and action was needed in Paris and eight other big French cities to slow the rate of infection or else hospitals risked being overwhelmed.

Macron said that the curfews were to put a temporary halt to “the parties, the moments of conviviality where there are 50 or 60 people, festive evenings because, unfortunately, these are vectors for the acceleration of the disease.”

A family in Fouesnant, France, on Wednesday watch on TV an interview with French President Emmanuel Macron in which he announced new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Macron announced the curfews, which are to take effect from tomorrow and run nightly from 9pm to 6am the following morning, hours after the French government declared a new state of emergency.

The curfews are to initially last four weeks, but Macron said that the government would seek a two-week extension from parliament, meaning the measures would be in place until Dec. 1.

“It means that we won’t go to restaurants after 9pm, we won’t go round to a friend’s place, we won’t go out partying,” Macron said in an interview on national TV.

France, like other European nations, is grappling with how to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease the pressure on a once-again strained healthcare system, while keeping the economy open and protecting jobs.

France on Wednesday reported 22,591 new cases, the third time in six days the daily COVID-19 tally had gone beyond the 20,000 threshold. The virus had killed 33,058 people in France as of yesterday.

The curfew applies to the Paris region, Marseille, Toulouse, Grenoble, Montpellier, Rouen, Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Lille. The cities have a combined population of about 20 million people.

Macron said that France faced a worrying situation.

“We have to adopt stricter measures to completely restore control,” he said.

Essential trips during curfew would still be allowed, Macron said.

There would be no restrictions on public transport and people would still be able to travel between regions without restrictions.

Anyone breaching the curfews would be fined 135 euros (US$158).

Macron said the goal was to reduce the rate of more than 20,000 new cases per day to about 3,000 and to sharply reduce the burden on intensive care units in hospitals.

“We’ll get through this if we stick together,” he said.

However, the move infuriated the already-battered hospitality industry, reeling from the three-month spring confinement and government-ordered shutdowns of bars in COVID-19 hotspots.

Brasserie manager Steve Dervechian said that his turnover was down more than half over the summer and even more during lockdown. Depriving him of a dinner crowd would be a disaster, he said hours before Macron spoke.

“A curfew will not stop the virus. People congregate in public transport, at work, in schools,” he said. “It’s not in places like ours where people gather in big crowds.”