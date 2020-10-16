French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered one-third of France’s population be put under nightly curfew to tackle a surging second wave of COVID-19, saying that now was not the time for conviviality.
The coronavirus was spreading at parties and private gatherings, Macron said, and action was needed in Paris and eight other big French cities to slow the rate of infection or else hospitals risked being overwhelmed.
Macron said that the curfews were to put a temporary halt to “the parties, the moments of conviviality where there are 50 or 60 people, festive evenings because, unfortunately, these are vectors for the acceleration of the disease.”
Photo: AFP
Macron announced the curfews, which are to take effect from tomorrow and run nightly from 9pm to 6am the following morning, hours after the French government declared a new state of emergency.
The curfews are to initially last four weeks, but Macron said that the government would seek a two-week extension from parliament, meaning the measures would be in place until Dec. 1.
“It means that we won’t go to restaurants after 9pm, we won’t go round to a friend’s place, we won’t go out partying,” Macron said in an interview on national TV.
France, like other European nations, is grappling with how to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease the pressure on a once-again strained healthcare system, while keeping the economy open and protecting jobs.
France on Wednesday reported 22,591 new cases, the third time in six days the daily COVID-19 tally had gone beyond the 20,000 threshold. The virus had killed 33,058 people in France as of yesterday.
The curfew applies to the Paris region, Marseille, Toulouse, Grenoble, Montpellier, Rouen, Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Lille. The cities have a combined population of about 20 million people.
Macron said that France faced a worrying situation.
“We have to adopt stricter measures to completely restore control,” he said.
Essential trips during curfew would still be allowed, Macron said.
There would be no restrictions on public transport and people would still be able to travel between regions without restrictions.
Anyone breaching the curfews would be fined 135 euros (US$158).
Macron said the goal was to reduce the rate of more than 20,000 new cases per day to about 3,000 and to sharply reduce the burden on intensive care units in hospitals.
“We’ll get through this if we stick together,” he said.
However, the move infuriated the already-battered hospitality industry, reeling from the three-month spring confinement and government-ordered shutdowns of bars in COVID-19 hotspots.
Brasserie manager Steve Dervechian said that his turnover was down more than half over the summer and even more during lockdown. Depriving him of a dinner crowd would be a disaster, he said hours before Macron spoke.
“A curfew will not stop the virus. People congregate in public transport, at work, in schools,” he said. “It’s not in places like ours where people gather in big crowds.”
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
VIRUS EFFECTS: People leaving the nation are encountering conditions that are worse than prior to the pandemic, with shelters closed and hitchhiking less effective Eleazar Hernandez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant, but the couple had run out of money for transportation by the time they reached Pamplona, a small mountain town more than 482km from their final destination. Unable to buy a bus ticket, Hernandez pinned his hopes on catching a ride on the back of a truck. It was the safest way to cross the Paramo de Berlin, a
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a