Police in Australia drop Afghan troops story probe

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australian authorities yesterday dropped an investigation into a journalist accused of receiving classified information to produce a report on alleged troop misconduct in Afghanistan.

The Australian Federal Police said it believed that it had “reasonable prospects of conviction,” but the prosecutors’ office wanted the investigation into Australia Broadcasting Corp (ABC) journalist Daniel Oakes dropped, as there was no public interest in continuing.

“The public interest does not require a prosecution in the particular circumstances of this case,” the police said in a statement.

The decision closes a chapter for Australian media firms, which last year decried raids on the ABC head office and the home of a News Corp newspaper editor over successive days in relation to stories they had run.

The ABC had said that the investigation into its reporter was in relation to 2017 reports about alleged troop misconduct in Afghanistan, and involved the police examining about 9,000 computer files at the state-funded broadcaster.

“While we welcome this decision, we also maintain the view the matter should never have gone this far,” ABC managing director David Anderson said in a statement. “This whole episode has been both disappointing and disturbing.”

The federal police in May dropped their case against the News Corp editor due to insufficient evidence after a court ruled that a warrant used to raid the journalist’s home was invalid.

“No journalist should have to endure what @DanielMOakes went through for more than two years,” Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance president Marcus Strom wrote in a tweet.

“Laws that criminalize national security reporting remain on the books. We need urgent reform,” Strom wrote.