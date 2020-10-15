China and Russia were on Tuesday elected to the UN Human Rights Council, but support for Beijing dropped by more than 20 percent compared with a 2016 vote, while Saudi Arabia failed in its bid to win a seat on the Geneva, Switzerland-based body.
The 193-member UN General Assembly also elected Ivory Coast, Gabon, Malawi, Cuba, Bolivia, Uzbekistan, France and the UK to the 47-member council.
Senegal, Nepal, Pakistan, Ukraine and Mexico were re-elected for a second three-year term. Council members cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.
Candidates are elected by secret ballot in geographical groups to ensure even representation. The Asia-Pacific group, which included Saudi Arabia, was the only competitive race with five candidates vying for four seats.
The new members begin their terms on Jan. 1 next year.
“Saudi Arabia’s failure to win a seat on the Human Rights Council is a welcome reminder of the need for more competition in UN elections. Had there been additional candidates, China, Cuba and Russia might have lost, too,” Human Rights Watch UN director Louis Charbonneau said.
Saudi Arabia received 152 votes when it was last elected in 2016 to be a council member from 2017 to last year, but on Tuesday only 90 states voted for Riyadh.
While China was elected with 139 votes, its support fell more than 20 percent compared with the last time it won a seat in 2016.
Both have been criticized for their human rights records.
The US quit the Human Rights Council in 2018 over what it called chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform.
“The UN General Assembly once again elected countries with abhorrent human rights records,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. “These elections only further validate the US decision to withdraw, and use other venues and opportunities to protect and promote universal human rights.”
