Philippine military chief General Gilbert Gapay on Tuesday said that there is virtually no risk that towers and communications equipment to be put up in military camps by a China-backed telecom could be used for espionage.
Gapay said that installing the towers and equipment of Dito Telecommunity Corp, a Philippine firm in which Beijing’s China Telecom has a 40 percent stake, in camps would allow the military to better monitor its operations.
“We don’t see any security risk, it’s very low and we find it better that they are inside because we could have unannounced inspections. We could inspect them at midnight,” Gapay told reporters in a videoconference.
Dito has been accepted by the Philippine government as the third major player in the local telecom industry.
The company is controlled by Dennis Uy, a supporter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has long complained about poor Internet connections and mobile phone services in the nation.
Critics and some lawmakers have raised concerns that China might be able to spy on the Philippines through Dito’s communications equipment given the territorial disputes of the nations in the South China Sea.
The Philippines is a treaty ally of the US. Washington has wanted its allies to exclude Chinese companies, such as Huawei Technologies, which it regards as a security risk, as they upgrade to 5G technology.
Chinese officials have accused Washington of discrediting and oppressing Chinese companies without any evidence.
Dito officials have said that such fears over possible espionage are misplaced, saying the company has invested heavily on cybersecurity and would never be a threat to national security.
Dito is negotiating to set up communication towers and equipment at 22 sites in a proposal that the military would closely scrutinize, Gapay said.
The two other major Philippine telecoms have set up towers and equipment in military areas after completing the same review, he said.
Telecommunication towers have been erected in military-controlled areas in the past for security reason. Militants have bombed and toppled such towers, including government-maintained power transmission towers.
The military uses a classified communication system to link its units across the nation, Gapay said, adding that it has established cybersecurity units to protect its communication system.
Meanwhile, the military plans to obtain radars and drones from Japan, including some that would be used in offshore areas to help monitor Manila-claimed territories in the disputed South China Sea, Gapay said.
The Philippines has struggled to carry out naval and air patrols to protect its territorial interests in the contested region, which Gapay said remains “very tense.”
He cited China’s firing of a missile during a military exercise and its forces “practically swarming” many areas of the strategic waterway.
The US military has pressed its freedom of navigation campaign with a “show of force,” he said.
“It is really a potential flashpoint in this part of the globe,” Gapay said.
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
VIRUS EFFECTS: People leaving the nation are encountering conditions that are worse than prior to the pandemic, with shelters closed and hitchhiking less effective Eleazar Hernandez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant, but the couple had run out of money for transportation by the time they reached Pamplona, a small mountain town more than 482km from their final destination. Unable to buy a bus ticket, Hernandez pinned his hopes on catching a ride on the back of a truck. It was the safest way to cross the Paramo de Berlin, a