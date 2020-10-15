Virus Outbreak: Ardern likely to win New Zealand’s ‘COVID poll’

AFP, WELLINGTON





There were no masks on display as about 1,000 university students gave New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a reception during her final Wellington campaign rally on Tuesday.

Ardern, also without a face covering, posed for selfies alongside dozens of youthful supporters.

Masks and distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic are no longer mandatory in New Zealand, an achievement upon which Ardern has staked her political future in Saturday’s general election.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center, attends a campaign event at Victoria University in Wellington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“When people ask, is this a COVID election, my answer is: ‘Yes, it is,’” she said when launching her bid for another three-year term.

Indications so far are that the strategy is working, with Ardern’s Labour Party enjoying a strong lead in opinion polls after a campaign light on policy detail, but full of references to quashing the novel coronavirus.

“Who’s better placed to keep New Zealand safe and who’s better placed to get us on track to recovery?” the 40-year-old asked during a debate with her main rival, National Party leader Judith Collins.

Aside from closed borders and a pandemic-induced recession, everyday life on the South Pacific nation is near-normal, as unrestricted crowds flock to sporting events and bars.

The pandemic upended the election, which was initially poised as a cliffhanger, with some criticizing Ardern’s policy shortcomings while others praised her leadership after last year’s Christchurch mosques terrorist attack in which 51 people died.

The students cheering in Wellington on Tuesday said that the pandemic had reinforced their support for Ardern.

For history major David Coyle, it was enough to overcome disappointment with her failure to meet promises on issues such as housing affordability and reducing child poverty.

“This year’s all about the COVID and she’s done a pretty damn good job on that,” he told reporters after Ardern’s event at Victoria University.

Geography student Alyssa Thomas said that Ardern had earned the right to mingle with supporters ahead of Saturday’s polls.

“Most of my friends follow her [on social media]... I think she compares pretty well to [US President] Donald Trump at the moment, some of my friends are from America and they like her,” Thomas said.

Meanwhile, Collins was across town at a meeting in a tiny suburban community center attended by about 30 people.

The 61-year-old has performed well in debates, but so far failed to generate campaign momentum.

She took over in July as the main opposition party’s fourth leader since the previous election, but was polling at 31 percent, 16 points down on the party’s support when it last won an election in 2014.

Collins has attacked border failures that likely led to a second wave of infections in Auckland in August and says that the National Party is best placed to steer New Zealand through its economic crisis.

“I never give up, I’m a fighter, always keep going and I’m utterly positive for our country, I’ve got a vision to sell,” Collins said.

About 3.4 million people are registered to vote in the election, which was originally set for Sept. 19, but delayed after a COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland.

Labour holds power in coalition with the Greens and the New Zealand First party, led by New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who might struggle to remain in parliament.

However, polls suggest that Labour has a chance of winning office with an outright majority, a situation unprecedented since New Zealand adopted a mixed-member proportional electoral system in 1996.

Even if Ardern falls short, support from the Greens would likely get her over the line.

Voters are also to cast ballots in two referendums, one on legalizing recreational cannabis and the other on legalizing euthanasia.