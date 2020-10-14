JAPAN
Suga may boycott summit
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga might not attend a leaders’ meeting with South Korea and China later this year unless “proper measures” are taken in a dispute between Seoul and Tokyo over compensation for World War II forced labor, local media said yesterday. Ties soured after South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2018 ordered a Nippon Steel Corp to pay compensation for forced labor during the war, prompting Tokyo to impose export curbs on some key high-tech materials. South Korea was set to host the trilateral summit, held about once a year, but Kyodo news agency quoted diplomatic sources as saying it would be “impossible” for Suga to visit unless Tokyo’s concerns over the issue are addressed.
ECUADOR
Group sues president
The nation’s largest indigenous organization on Monday filed a lawsuit against President Lenin Moreno and other authorities for alleged crimes against humanity committed during protests over fuel price increases in October last year that left 10 people dead. The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate “crimes against humanity” because they believe the crackdown was “a systematic and widespread attack on the civilian population,” said Carlos Poveda, the group’s lawyer. “We have asked that there be no isolated or circumstantial investigations. We have asked that all the complaints be united that they be dealt with in a context of crimes against humanity.” The government has yet to comment on the lawsuit.
UNITED STATES
Holocaust denial banned
Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy on Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation ahead of the presidential election. The decision comes amid a push by Holocaust survivors around the world over the summer who lent their voices to a campaign targeting Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove Holocaust denial posts from the social media site. Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign used Facebook itself to make the survivors’ entreaties to Zuckerberg heard, posting one video per day urging him to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech.
TURKEY
Scores detained over putsch
Police yesterday detained dozens of people in a search for 167 suspects, many of them active duty soldiers, in a move against supporters of a Muslim cleric the government accuses of organizing a failed coup in 2016, state media reported. The detentions were the latest in a four-year-old crackdown targeting the network of US-based Fethullah Gulen. He denies involvement in the July 2016 putsch, in which about 250 people were killed. Authorities launched an operation from the coastal province of Izmir in search of 110 suspects, including 16 pilots, colonels and lieutenant colonels, across 26 provinces, broadcaster TRT Haber said. It said 89 suspects had been detained. In a separate operation targeting Gulen’s followers, police sought 57 other suspects across 15 provinces, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said, adding that 32 people had been detained.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to
VIRUS EFFECTS: People leaving the nation are encountering conditions that are worse than prior to the pandemic, with shelters closed and hitchhiking less effective Eleazar Hernandez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant, but the couple had run out of money for transportation by the time they reached Pamplona, a small mountain town more than 482km from their final destination. Unable to buy a bus ticket, Hernandez pinned his hopes on catching a ride on the back of a truck. It was the safest way to cross the Paramo de Berlin, a