World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Suga may boycott summit

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga might not attend a leaders’ meeting with South Korea and China later this year unless “proper measures” are taken in a dispute between Seoul and Tokyo over compensation for World War II forced labor, local media said yesterday. Ties soured after South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2018 ordered a Nippon Steel Corp to pay compensation for forced labor during the war, prompting Tokyo to impose export curbs on some key high-tech materials. South Korea was set to host the trilateral summit, held about once a year, but Kyodo news agency quoted diplomatic sources as saying it would be “impossible” for Suga to visit unless Tokyo’s concerns over the issue are addressed.

ECUADOR

Group sues president

The nation’s largest indigenous organization on Monday filed a lawsuit against President Lenin Moreno and other authorities for alleged crimes against humanity committed during protests over fuel price increases in October last year that left 10 people dead. The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate “crimes against humanity” because they believe the crackdown was “a systematic and widespread attack on the civilian population,” said Carlos Poveda, the group’s lawyer. “We have asked that there be no isolated or circumstantial investigations. We have asked that all the complaints be united that they be dealt with in a context of crimes against humanity.” The government has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

UNITED STATES

Holocaust denial banned

Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy on Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation ahead of the presidential election. The decision comes amid a push by Holocaust survivors around the world over the summer who lent their voices to a campaign targeting Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove Holocaust denial posts from the social media site. Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign used Facebook itself to make the survivors’ entreaties to Zuckerberg heard, posting one video per day urging him to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech.

TURKEY

Scores detained over putsch

Police yesterday detained dozens of people in a search for 167 suspects, many of them active duty soldiers, in a move against supporters of a Muslim cleric the government accuses of organizing a failed coup in 2016, state media reported. The detentions were the latest in a four-year-old crackdown targeting the network of US-based Fethullah Gulen. He denies involvement in the July 2016 putsch, in which about 250 people were killed. Authorities launched an operation from the coastal province of Izmir in search of 110 suspects, including 16 pilots, colonels and lieutenant colonels, across 26 provinces, broadcaster TRT Haber said. It said 89 suspects had been detained. In a separate operation targeting Gulen’s followers, police sought 57 other suspects across 15 provinces, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said, adding that 32 people had been detained.