Machu Picchu reopens for one tourist

AFP, LIMA





Machu Picchu, Peru’s best-known tourist site, has opened after months of COVID-19 closure, but for just a single visitor — a Japanese man stranded in the country by the pandemic.

“The first person on Earth who went to Machu Picchu since the lockdown is meeeeeee,” Jesse Katayama posted on his Instagram account, alongside pictures of himself at the deserted site.

“This is truly amazing! Thank you,” he added in a video posted on the Facebook pages of the local tourism authority in Cusco, site of the famed site.

Machu Picchu, the Inca fortress enclave in the southeastern Andes of Peru, is pictured on Dec. 30, 2014. Photo: AFP

Katayama spoke against the backdrop of the majestic mountaintop dotted with ancient ruins that once attracted thousands of tourists a day, but has been closed since March because of COVID-19.

The Japanese boxing instructor, identified by local media as a 26-year-old from Nara, has been stuck in Peru since March, when he bought a ticket for the tourist site just days before the country declared a health emergency.

He told a Peruvian newspaper he had only planned to spend three days in the area, but with flights canceled and movement limited by the virus, he found himself stuck there for months.

Eventually, his plight reached the local tourism authority, which agreed to give him special permission to visit the Inca city, reopening the site just for him.

“I thought that I wouldn’t be able to go, but thanks to all of you who pleaded with the mayor and the government, I was given this super special opportunity,” he wrote in Japanese on his Instagram account.