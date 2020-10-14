Machu Picchu, Peru’s best-known tourist site, has opened after months of COVID-19 closure, but for just a single visitor — a Japanese man stranded in the country by the pandemic.
“The first person on Earth who went to Machu Picchu since the lockdown is meeeeeee,” Jesse Katayama posted on his Instagram account, alongside pictures of himself at the deserted site.
“This is truly amazing! Thank you,” he added in a video posted on the Facebook pages of the local tourism authority in Cusco, site of the famed site.
Katayama spoke against the backdrop of the majestic mountaintop dotted with ancient ruins that once attracted thousands of tourists a day, but has been closed since March because of COVID-19.
The Japanese boxing instructor, identified by local media as a 26-year-old from Nara, has been stuck in Peru since March, when he bought a ticket for the tourist site just days before the country declared a health emergency.
He told a Peruvian newspaper he had only planned to spend three days in the area, but with flights canceled and movement limited by the virus, he found himself stuck there for months.
Eventually, his plight reached the local tourism authority, which agreed to give him special permission to visit the Inca city, reopening the site just for him.
“I thought that I wouldn’t be able to go, but thanks to all of you who pleaded with the mayor and the government, I was given this super special opportunity,” he wrote in Japanese on his Instagram account.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to
VIRUS EFFECTS: People leaving the nation are encountering conditions that are worse than prior to the pandemic, with shelters closed and hitchhiking less effective Eleazar Hernandez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant, but the couple had run out of money for transportation by the time they reached Pamplona, a small mountain town more than 482km from their final destination. Unable to buy a bus ticket, Hernandez pinned his hopes on catching a ride on the back of a truck. It was the safest way to cross the Paramo de Berlin, a