Barrett faces tough Democratic scrutiny

CONFRONTATION: Healthcare and justice, as well as voting, workers’ and abortion rights are at stake in the US Supreme Court nominee’s hearing, Kamala Harris said

AP, WASHINGTON





US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was yesterday expected to face senators’ questions over her approach to healthcare, legal precedent and even the presidential election during a second day of confirmation hearings on track to lock in a conservative court majority for years to come.

The mood was likely to shift to a more confrontational tone as Barrett, a federal appellate court judge with very little trial court experience, faced 30-minute segments by Democrats gravely opposed to US President Donald Trump’s nominee, yet virtually powerless to stop her rise.

Republicans are rushing her to confirmation before election day.

“This should not be President Trump’s judge,” said US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Democrats say the winner of the presidential election should choose the nominee.

Barrett presented her approach to the law as conservative and fair on Monday at the start of fast-tracked confirmation hearings.

Democrats cast her as a threat to Americans’ healthcare coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With her husband and six of their seven children behind her in a hearing room off-limits to the public and altered for COVID-19 risks, Barrett delivered views at odds with former Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon whose seat Trump nominated her to fill, laying out a judicial philosophy she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, former Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia.

“Courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life,” the 48-year-old said, removing the protective mask she wore most of the day to read from a prepared statement.

Americans “deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written,” Barrett told the committee.

The Senate, led by Trump’s Republican allies, is pushing Barrett’s nomination to a quick vote before Nov. 3, and ahead of the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear a week after the election.

Republicans also hope to seat Barrett quickly enough to hear any legal challenges after the election.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal was among several Democrats demanding that Barrett pledge not to take part in any election case.

She has made no such commitment.

Ginsburg’s legacy was felt throughout the hearing, with some Democrats wearing lapel pins with her likeness.

Barrett also praised the liberal icon, saying she was “forever grateful” for Ginsburg’s trailblazing path as a woman on the court.

Yet US Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, warned that Barrett’s nomination puts in jeopardy everything Ginsburg fought to protect.

Testifying from her office because of the pandemic, Harris said that the court is “often the last refuge for equal justice” and that not only healthcare, but voting rights, workers’ rights, abortion rights and the very idea of justice are at stake.

Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm Barrett to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court, and they spent their time portraying her as a thoughtful judge with impeccable credentials. She would be Trump’s third justice.

“She is a slam dunk” based on her qualifications, US Senator Lindsey Graham, the committee chairman, told reporters late in the day.

Barrett received the highest rating — “well-qualified” — from the American Bar Association, though she is the first nominee since Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who did not receive a unanimous assessment.

Underscoring the Republicans’ confidence, Graham set an initial committee vote on the nomination for tomorrow, even before the last day of hearings wrapped, which would allow final approval by the panel for one week later and a vote for confirmation by the full Senate on Oct. 26.