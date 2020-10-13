World News Quick Take

Agencies





VIETNAM

Floods, rough seas kill 18

At least 18 people died and more than a dozen are missing after floods submerged homes in central Vietnam and rough seas capsized fishing boats, authorities said yesterday, as another storm threatened fresh downpours. Images on state media showed entire villages under water in Quang Tri and Quang Nam, while murky floodwaters swept through the Imperial City of Hue and the tourist hotspot Hoi An over the weekend. More than 100,000 homes have been submerged in the floods and nearly 46,000 people evacuated, the disaster management authority said. The military staged a dramatic helicopter rescue of eight fishers who had been swept away by rough seas off Quang Tri Province. However, among the dead are three fishers, and three others are missing.

GREECE

Turkish mission ‘a threat’

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Turkey of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean after the announcement that a Turkish survey vessel is being prepared to renew a research mission in disputed waters. The spat over sea boundaries in an area between Greek islands, Cyprus and Turkey’s southern coast flared up over the summer, prompting a military build-up and fears of a confrontation between the two NATO members. Turkish authorities said the Oruc Reis survey vessel is due to return to the region through Tuesday next week. The ministry called the decision a “major escalation and a direct threat to peace and security in the region.”

UNITED STATES

Fauci protests Trump ad

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said he was taken out of context in a new campaign ad that touts President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” Fauci said in a statement. The ad was released by the Trump campaign last week, after the president was discharged from Walter Reed hospital following treatment for complications from the virus. The ad includes a clip of an interview with Fauci in March saying: “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.” In his statement, Fauci said: “In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate.”

UNITED STATES

Black man led by rope sues

A black man who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback has sued a southeast Texas city and its police department for US$1 million, saying he suffered humiliation and fear during his arrest. A lawsuit filed last week in Galveston County District Court on behalf of Donald Neely, 44, alleged the officers’ conduct was “extreme and outrageous,” both physically injuring Neely and causing him emotional distress, news outlets reported, citing the court documents. Photos of the encounter in August last year showed Neely being led by the officers on a rope linked to handcuffs — reminiscent of pictures showing slaves in chains. Neely, who was homeless at the time, was sleeping on a sidewalk when he was arrested for criminal trespass and led around the block to a mounted patrol staging area. A Texas Rangers investigation determined the officers did not break the law. Neely’s criminal trespass charge was dismissed in court.