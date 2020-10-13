Tajik President Emomali Rahmon yesterday was re-elected with more than 90 percent of the vote following a presidential election in which he faced only token opposition.
The win would allow the 68-year-old to pass three decades in power and overtake former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev as the former Soviet Union’s longest-ruling leader.
The Central Electoral Commission said that 90.9 percent of voters in Sunday’s poll had cast their ballot for Rahmon, who would secure a fresh seven-year term.
Photo: AFP / Press Service of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan / Handout
Turnout was more than 85 percent, the commission said.
While disputed elections in neighboring Kyrgyzstan and fellow former Soviet republic Belarus have triggered massive upheaval, similar developments appear unlikely in Tajikistan, but Rahmon faces unprecedented challenges after the nation’s weak economy has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 1 million Tajiks are believed to work abroad, mostly in Russia.
Alex Kokcharov, a country risk research analyst at IHS Markit in London, said that remittances sent back to Tajikistan had dropped by 15 to 25 percent year-on-year in the first half.
If a large number of Tajiks “would come back to Tajikistan from Russia where many have lost jobs in this year’s crisis, it will increase domestic instability — both politically and economically,” said Kokcharov, whose company predicts a 6.5 percent contraction of the economy this year.
The bleak economic outlook also raises questions about how the government would be able to service external debt, equating to more than one-third of GDP.
Rahmon was first elected president in 1994, after the position was re-established, and re-elected in 1999, 2006 and 2013. None of those votes were endorsed by international monitors.
Constitutional changes passed in 2016 allowed the “Founder Of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation,” as Rahmon is officially known, to run for office an unlimited number of times.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to