World News Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

Chinese vessels seized

The country’s maritime authority detained six Chinese fishing vessels and their crews for allegedly trespassing in waters off one of its southern states. The vessels, registered in Qinhuangdao, China, were believed to be sailing toward Mauritania in northwestern Africa to fish, but had to stop and anchor off Johor State due to a malfunction, the Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement on Saturday evening. There were six captains and 54 crew members, all Chinese nationals and between the ages of 31 and 60, it said. All were arrested after failing to produce permits from authorities to conduct activities or anchor in Malaysian waters, the agency said.

CHINA

Manila reaffirms ties

Foreign ministers of the Philippines and China reaffirmed the “continuing vitality” of their countries’ relations amid tensions in the South China Sea. Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Saturday hosted Philippine Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin at a meeting in Tengchong, Yunnan Province, to discuss political and economic cooperation, according to a statement issued by Manila. Wang affirmed Beijing’s commitment to support the Philippines’ infrastructure program, it said. “The two ministers also engaged in a candid and in-depth exchange on regional security concerns, as well as issues of mutual interest in the context of ASEAN-China relations in which the Philippines acts as China coordinator,” the statement said.

INDONESIA

Jakarta to ease virus curbs

The nation’s capital would ease strict social distancing curbs starting today, as Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the increase in COVID-19 cases has stabilized. Jakarta had brought back the stronger restrictions last month, as its health system was becoming overwhelmed. The city’s transitional phase out of the curbs would last from today to Oct. 25, the local government said in a statement. People can return to offices and dine-in restaurants as long as the capacity is limited to 50 percent, while gyms, cinemas and tourism sites would be allowed to operate at a maximum 25 percent of capacity.

CANADA

Two given consular access

The government on Saturday said that China granted consular access to two detained Canadians for the first time since January. The Global Affairs department said that Ambassador to China Dominic Barton was granted virtual consular access to Michael Spavor on Friday and virtual consular access to Michael Kovrig on Saturday. “The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of these two Canadians since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” the government said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Man shot during rally

A man was fatally shot on Saturday during dueling protests by left-wing and right-wing groups in downtown Denver, Colorado, and police arrested a suspect they said was working as a private security guard. An NBC News affiliate, KUSA-TV, said on its Web site that the man arrested for the shooting was a security guard hired by the TV station to provide protection to its crew. “It has been the practice of [KUSA] for a number of months to hire private security to accompany staff at protests,” the station said.