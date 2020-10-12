MALAYSIA
Chinese vessels seized
The country’s maritime authority detained six Chinese fishing vessels and their crews for allegedly trespassing in waters off one of its southern states. The vessels, registered in Qinhuangdao, China, were believed to be sailing toward Mauritania in northwestern Africa to fish, but had to stop and anchor off Johor State due to a malfunction, the Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement on Saturday evening. There were six captains and 54 crew members, all Chinese nationals and between the ages of 31 and 60, it said. All were arrested after failing to produce permits from authorities to conduct activities or anchor in Malaysian waters, the agency said.
CHINA
Manila reaffirms ties
Foreign ministers of the Philippines and China reaffirmed the “continuing vitality” of their countries’ relations amid tensions in the South China Sea. Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Saturday hosted Philippine Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin at a meeting in Tengchong, Yunnan Province, to discuss political and economic cooperation, according to a statement issued by Manila. Wang affirmed Beijing’s commitment to support the Philippines’ infrastructure program, it said. “The two ministers also engaged in a candid and in-depth exchange on regional security concerns, as well as issues of mutual interest in the context of ASEAN-China relations in which the Philippines acts as China coordinator,” the statement said.
INDONESIA
Jakarta to ease virus curbs
The nation’s capital would ease strict social distancing curbs starting today, as Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the increase in COVID-19 cases has stabilized. Jakarta had brought back the stronger restrictions last month, as its health system was becoming overwhelmed. The city’s transitional phase out of the curbs would last from today to Oct. 25, the local government said in a statement. People can return to offices and dine-in restaurants as long as the capacity is limited to 50 percent, while gyms, cinemas and tourism sites would be allowed to operate at a maximum 25 percent of capacity.
CANADA
Two given consular access
The government on Saturday said that China granted consular access to two detained Canadians for the first time since January. The Global Affairs department said that Ambassador to China Dominic Barton was granted virtual consular access to Michael Spavor on Friday and virtual consular access to Michael Kovrig on Saturday. “The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of these two Canadians since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” the government said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Man shot during rally
A man was fatally shot on Saturday during dueling protests by left-wing and right-wing groups in downtown Denver, Colorado, and police arrested a suspect they said was working as a private security guard. An NBC News affiliate, KUSA-TV, said on its Web site that the man arrested for the shooting was a security guard hired by the TV station to provide protection to its crew. “It has been the practice of [KUSA] for a number of months to hire private security to accompany staff at protests,” the station said.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to