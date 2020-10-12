Germany and Poland on Saturday enforced new restrictions to fight COVID-19, as the number of cases surged in Europe, and breached 10 million in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Bars and restaurants are to close at 11pm in Berlin until Oct. 31 in a partial curfew, a measure already imposed — but starting an hour earlier — in the financial capital, Frankfurt.
With more than 400 new cases daily in Berlin, the shutdown of the German capital’s legendary nightlife also covers all shops except pharmacies and gas stations, although they would be banned from selling alcohol.
“This is not the time to party,” Berlin Mayor Michael Muller said. “We can and we want to prevent another more severe confinement.”
Police said “several thousand” people marched through Berlin on Saturday in a silent protest against restrictions.
Protesters also rallied in Rome, Warsaw and London against mask-wearing requirements and virus curbs.
Governments across the globe are struggling to keep up with a sharp rise in infections and manage growing public frustration over new restrictions as the pandemic enters a second wave.
Since it emerged in China late last year, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and infected more than 37 million.
Latin America and the Caribbean on Saturday marked 10 million cases and with more than 360,000 deaths, the region is the worst hit in terms of fatalities, according to official figures.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel had already warned on Friday that high-infection areas would be given 10 days to bring down cases or face tougher action, calling big cities the “arena” to keep the pandemic under control.
In Poland, authorities told people to wear masks in all public spaces after coronavirus cases hit a new record daily high of 4,280.
The Czech Republic faced the prospect of a new lockdown as the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases set a fourth straight daily record. The number of 8,618 was the fastest spike in Europe.
EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel was the latest high-profile figure to test positive for COVID-19. She announced the news on Saturday, the first top Brussels official known to have caught the coronavirus.
British cyclist Simon Yates pulled out of the Giro d’Italia after he tested positive.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent time in hospital for COVID-19, is to outline a new three-tier lockdown system tomorrow.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to