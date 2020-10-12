Virus Outbreak: Cases surge in Europe, Latin America

AFP, BERLIN





Germany and Poland on Saturday enforced new restrictions to fight COVID-19, as the number of cases surged in Europe, and breached 10 million in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Bars and restaurants are to close at 11pm in Berlin until Oct. 31 in a partial curfew, a measure already imposed — but starting an hour earlier — in the financial capital, Frankfurt.

With more than 400 new cases daily in Berlin, the shutdown of the German capital’s legendary nightlife also covers all shops except pharmacies and gas stations, although they would be banned from selling alcohol.

“This is not the time to party,” Berlin Mayor Michael Muller said. “We can and we want to prevent another more severe confinement.”

Police said “several thousand” people marched through Berlin on Saturday in a silent protest against restrictions.

Protesters also rallied in Rome, Warsaw and London against mask-wearing requirements and virus curbs.

Governments across the globe are struggling to keep up with a sharp rise in infections and manage growing public frustration over new restrictions as the pandemic enters a second wave.

Since it emerged in China late last year, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and infected more than 37 million.

Latin America and the Caribbean on Saturday marked 10 million cases and with more than 360,000 deaths, the region is the worst hit in terms of fatalities, according to official figures.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had already warned on Friday that high-infection areas would be given 10 days to bring down cases or face tougher action, calling big cities the “arena” to keep the pandemic under control.

In Poland, authorities told people to wear masks in all public spaces after coronavirus cases hit a new record daily high of 4,280.

The Czech Republic faced the prospect of a new lockdown as the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases set a fourth straight daily record. The number of 8,618 was the fastest spike in Europe.

EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel was the latest high-profile figure to test positive for COVID-19. She announced the news on Saturday, the first top Brussels official known to have caught the coronavirus.

British cyclist Simon Yates pulled out of the Giro d’Italia after he tested positive.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent time in hospital for COVID-19, is to outline a new three-tier lockdown system tomorrow.